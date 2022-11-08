Heading 3
Abhishek Bachchan’s stylish hoodies
Prerna Verma
Nov 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
The bird wings hoodie
Abhishek Bachchan slays in a white hoodie with bird wings made on the shoulder area.
Image: Pinkvilla
The doodle on the sleeves hoodie
Look at those dog bones drawn on the sleeves of this plain white hoodie.
Image: Pinkvilla
The light grey hoodie
Abhishek believes in simple styling and a light grey hoodie is a perfect example of it.
Image: Pinkvilla
The graphic image hoodie
Look at Junior Bachchan slay in this white hoodie with a graphic print on it.
Image: Pinkvilla
The black text hoodie
A text tee or a hoodie never goes out of style and this black hoodie worn by Abhishek too is quite trendy.
Image: Pinkvilla
The red hoodie
Abhishek looks vibrant in this red hoodie as he steps out of the airport.
Image: Pinkvilla
The pink hoodie
Who said Pink is only for girls? Look at Abhishek Bachchan donning this pink hoodie and looking fab!
Image: Pinkvilla
The orange hoodie
Abhishek looks dapper in this orange hoodie
Image: Pinkvilla
The casual striped hoodie
Watch Abhishek Bachchan take airport fashion a notch higher with this hoodie.
Image: Pinkvilla
The co-ord tracksuit
Abhishek looks cool in this co-ord set that has a grey hoodie with yellow stripes.