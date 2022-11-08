Heading 3

Abhishek Bachchan’s stylish hoodies

Prerna Verma

Nov 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

The bird wings hoodie

Abhishek Bachchan slays in a white hoodie with bird wings made on the shoulder area.

Image: Pinkvilla

The doodle on the sleeves hoodie

Look at those dog bones drawn on the sleeves of this plain white hoodie.

Image: Pinkvilla

The light grey hoodie

Abhishek believes in simple styling and a light grey hoodie is a perfect example of it.

Image: Pinkvilla

The graphic image hoodie

Look at Junior Bachchan slay in this white hoodie with a graphic print on it.

Image: Pinkvilla

The black text hoodie

A text tee or a hoodie never goes out of style and this black hoodie worn by Abhishek too is quite trendy.

Image: Pinkvilla

The red hoodie

Abhishek looks vibrant in this red hoodie as he steps out of the airport.

Image: Pinkvilla

The pink hoodie

Who said Pink is only for girls? Look at Abhishek Bachchan donning this pink hoodie and looking fab!

Image: Pinkvilla

The orange hoodie

Abhishek looks dapper in this orange hoodie

Image: Pinkvilla

The casual striped hoodie

Watch Abhishek Bachchan take airport fashion a notch higher with this hoodie.

Image: Pinkvilla

The co-ord tracksuit

Abhishek looks cool in this co-ord set that has a grey hoodie with yellow stripes.

