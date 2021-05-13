Accessories For WFH Meetings Ft. Celebs May 13, 2021
Switch things up by opting for something traditional. And do not forget to accessorise your look with dainty silver earrings for an impactful look, just like Janhvi Kapoor!
A headband is a great option to keep the strands off your face and simultaneously add that cute element to your look
Alternatively, you can also add some funky pins to your hair for a clean look. For some easy styling tips, take ideas from Ananya Panday here
Gold accessories never go out of style. Make a statement with neutral tones and elevate the look with gold finger rings, just like Deepika Padukone’s
Adding a statement necklace is the best and easiest way to elevate your look instantly. For styling inspiration, take cues from Jacqueline Fernandez here
Minimal accessories can amplify your look instantly. Sonakshi Sinha’s two-layered necklace serves as proof
One of the classiest ways to enhance your formal look is by adding a signature brooch to it. Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to do it perfectly!
If your room temperature is cold enough for layering, instead of a blazer you can rather pick a long denim shirt and throw it casually over a shirt
Classic big hoops never go out of style! Whether you are office-ready in a skirtsuit or pantsuit, you can always count on silver hoop earrings to accessorize your look
For a fuss-free and less formal avatar, you can pick out a half-sleeve cotton shirt, denim jeans and matching earrings to complete the look
