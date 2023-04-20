Accessorise your Eid outfit
Hitarthi Shah
APRIL 20, 2023
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Pretty pearls have always been a part of jewellery. Wearing a white ethnic outfit would embrace the whole look
Pearl earrings
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A traditional choker necklace paired with a vibrant lehenga would embrace the look
Traditional Choker
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Dangler Earring
Danglers would add an oomph factor and charm when paired with a simple kurta set
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Kaan-chain is a deeply traditional heirloom-worthy jewellery that goes well with ethnic attire
Kaan- Chain Earring
Image : Pexels
Everybody owns at least one pair of oxidised jhumkas in their bijoux box, and just like the gold ones, these go with every ethnic style. Pair these with minimal outfits for a statement look
Oxidised Jewellery
Image : Pexels
To go all out with fit opt for a mangtika in pastel shades to steal an elegant look
Mangtika set
Image : Stylebyami’s Instagram
Gold jhumka are always go-to pieces to pair any ethnic outfit
Gold Jhumka
Image : Stylebyami’s Instagram
Pearl drop earring paired with short kurti or sharara pants can brighten up a look like fire
Pearl Drop Earring
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Nothing goes as gorgeous as Emerald jewellery paired with white & black which has lately been the trend
Emerald Jewellery
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The headband is eye catcher & paired with a contrasting colour to the outfit is definitely a show stealer
Necklace as Headband
