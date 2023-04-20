Heading 3

Accessorise your Eid outfit

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 20, 2023

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Pretty pearls have always been a part of jewellery. Wearing a white ethnic outfit would embrace the whole look

Pearl earrings

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A traditional choker necklace paired with a vibrant lehenga would embrace the look

Traditional Choker

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Dangler Earring

Danglers would add an oomph factor and charm when paired with a simple kurta set

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Kaan-chain is a deeply traditional heirloom-worthy jewellery that goes well with ethnic attire

Kaan- Chain Earring

Image : Pexels

Everybody owns at least one pair of oxidised jhumkas in their bijoux box, and just like the gold ones, these go with every ethnic style. Pair these with minimal outfits for a statement look 

Oxidised Jewellery

Image : Pexels

To go all out with fit opt for a mangtika in pastel shades to steal an elegant  look

Mangtika set

Image : Stylebyami’s Instagram

Gold jhumka are always  go-to pieces to pair any ethnic outfit

Gold Jhumka

Image : Stylebyami’s Instagram

Pearl drop earring paired with short kurti or sharara pants can brighten up a look like fire

Pearl Drop Earring

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Nothing goes as gorgeous as Emerald jewellery  paired with white & black which has lately been the  trend

Emerald Jewellery

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The headband is eye catcher & paired with a contrasting colour to the outfit is definitely a show stealer

Necklace as Headband

