Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 07, 2022
Ace the gym style like Janhvi Kapoor
Summer Hues
Showing us an easy way to invite summer hues into our gym wardrobe, Janhvi looked cool in a yellow co-ord set that featured a zipper jacket and flared sweatpants
Video: Pinkvilla
She added some pop of colours to her gym look by opting for bright blue runner shorts and an orange sports bra and rounded them off with a sky blue jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Pop Of Colour
She then teamed a pink tank top with neon green mini shorts and a purple sports bra, making for a vibrant look
Image: Pinkvilla
Vibrant Look
To go with trends, she picked out a pair of purple psychedelic printed pants and clubbed them with a grey sweatshirt and a holographic bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Tie-Dye Trend
She then took her style a notch higher by picking out a co-ord set that entailed a strappy crop top with mesh details and high-waisted mini shorts
Co-ord Set
Image: Pinkvilla
For another co-ordinated look, she swore by black mesh shorts and a close-neck black crop top
All-Black Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable in her pastel blue high-neck crop top and white sweatshorts
Soothing Colours
Image: Pinkvilla
The Dhadak actress kept things simple yet comfy in a pair of beige sweatpants and a solid white crop top
Easy & Comfy
Image: Pinkvilla
Adding some awesomeness to her gym wardrobe first is this white embroidered short kurta and off-white palazzo pants with lace embroidery
Ethnic Style
Image: Pinkvilla
And then this pink handblock printed kurta set made of lightweight cotton fabric
Pretty In Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
