Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 07, 2022

Ace the gym style like Janhvi Kapoor

Summer Hues

Showing us an easy way to invite summer hues into our gym wardrobe, Janhvi looked cool in a yellow co-ord set that featured a zipper jacket and flared sweatpants

Video: Pinkvilla

She added some pop of colours to her gym look by opting for bright blue runner shorts and an orange sports bra and rounded them off with a sky blue jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Pop Of Colour

She then teamed a pink tank top with neon green mini shorts and a purple sports bra, making for a vibrant look

Image: Pinkvilla

Vibrant Look

To go with trends, she picked out a pair of purple psychedelic printed pants and clubbed them with a grey sweatshirt and a holographic bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Tie-Dye Trend

She then took her style a notch higher by picking out a co-ord set that entailed a strappy crop top with mesh details and high-waisted mini shorts

Co-ord Set

Image: Pinkvilla

For another co-ordinated look, she swore by black mesh shorts and a close-neck black crop top

All-Black Look

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable in her pastel blue high-neck crop top and white sweatshorts

Soothing Colours

Image: Pinkvilla

The Dhadak actress kept things simple yet comfy in a pair of beige sweatpants and a solid white crop top

Easy & Comfy

Image: Pinkvilla

Adding some awesomeness to her gym wardrobe first is this white embroidered short kurta and off-white palazzo pants with lace embroidery

Ethnic Style

Image: Pinkvilla 

And then this pink handblock printed kurta set made of lightweight cotton fabric

Pretty In Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
