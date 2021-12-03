Ace layering like Priyanka Chopra
DEC 3, 2021
Muted Tones
Sandy hued trench coats have always been a wardrobe staple of many celebs and Priyanka here is no exception
Image: Getty Images
Monochrome Magic
Going full-on monochrome can never go wrong for PeeCee. She covered herself head-to-toe in a mustard yellow ensemble that consisted of a crew-neck jumper
Image: Getty Images
Paint the Town Red
Priyanka graced the Variety Women's Empowerment Brunch looking totally killer in this red pantsuit. She layered it with a red coat making it look sassy
Image: Getty Images
Plaids
She opted for a plain white crop top over blue denim and layered it with a multi coloured plaid trench coat
Image: Getty Images
Checks on checks
Priyanka strutted the streets of NYC in this smart outfit which is totally a catch
Image: Getty Images
Statement Shoulders
The Quantico star wore a turtleneck sleeveless top and clubbed it with a striped blue midi skirt while layering it with a powder blue coat
Image: Getty Images
For a day out, she chose a striped Fendi cut-out top and a black thigh-slit leather skirt teamed with a black furry coat
Image: Getty Images
Faux Fur
Neon Shades
With an unexpected colour fusion of neon and white, the White Tiger actress showed us how to add an extra zing to the otherwise simple look
Image: Getty Images
Powerful in Pink
Dressed head to toe in fuchsia pink, the Sky is Pink star made a glam appearance in Sergio Hudson's power suit
Image: Getty Images
Tonal Dressing
The diva never fails to set her fashion standards high wherever she goes
Image: Getty Images
