Ace layering like Priyanka Chopra

P R GAYATHRI

DEC 3, 2021

Muted Tones

Sandy hued trench coats have always been a wardrobe staple of many celebs and Priyanka here is no exception

Image: Getty Images

Monochrome Magic

Going full-on monochrome can never go wrong for PeeCee. She covered herself head-to-toe in a mustard yellow ensemble that consisted of a crew-neck jumper

Image: Getty Images

Paint the Town Red

Priyanka graced the Variety Women's Empowerment Brunch looking totally killer in this red pantsuit. She layered it with a red coat making it look sassy

Image: Getty Images

Plaids

She opted for a plain white crop top over blue denim and layered it with a multi coloured plaid trench coat

Image: Getty Images

Checks on checks

Priyanka strutted the streets of NYC in this smart outfit which is totally a catch

Image: Getty Images

Statement Shoulders

The Quantico star wore a turtleneck sleeveless top and clubbed it with a striped blue midi skirt while layering it with a powder blue coat

Image: Getty Images

For a day out, she chose a striped Fendi cut-out top and a black thigh-slit leather skirt teamed with a black furry coat

Image: Getty Images

Faux Fur

Neon Shades

With an unexpected colour fusion of neon and white, the White Tiger actress showed us how to add an extra zing to the otherwise simple look

Image: Getty Images

Powerful in Pink

Dressed head to toe in fuchsia pink, the Sky is Pink star made a glam appearance in Sergio Hudson's power suit

Image: Getty Images

Tonal Dressing

The diva never fails to set her fashion standards high wherever she goes

Image: Getty Images

