Ace the grey

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Simplicity and style are what Alia is all about in her grey metallic saree styled with a pair of earrings and a blouse from BLONI’S collection

Alia Bhatt

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

For her sister’s wedding, the actress stunned in an ivory grey lehenga styling it with a white embroidered blouse and some jewellery

Parineeti Chopra 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

If you prefer a more trendy and modern attire, look to Shraddha Kapoor sporting a grey embroidered and lace textured sharara ensemble

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

But if sarees are more your vibe, we have a perfect look for you courtesy of Malaika Arora in a beautiful grey embellished saree from Manish Malhotra's collection

Malaika Arora

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Look chic and elegant like Aditi Rao Hydari in a grey sharara set from Ridhi Mehra’s collection

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Searching for some trendy and modern attire to wear? Take a cue from Rakul Preet Singh in a beautiful grey co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Looking incredibly stunning in a grey jeweled lehenga from Falguni and Shane peacocks collection, this style will make you stand out from the crowd

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s not-so-simple style is all about making a statement with her beautiful grey salwar suit set with yellow embroidery for a pop of color

Mouni Roy

Amp up your festive wardrobe with a beautiful grey and white embroidered lehenga like Tara and style it with a choker to complete the look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Wear a black and grey printed saree like Vidya Balan from House of Furrmi and accessorize with dark red lipstick to keep your look simple and classy

Vidya Balan

