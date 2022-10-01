Ace the grey
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Simplicity and style are what Alia is all about in her grey metallic saree styled with a pair of earrings and a blouse from BLONI’S collection
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
For her sister’s wedding, the actress stunned in an ivory grey lehenga styling it with a white embroidered blouse and some jewellery
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
If you prefer a more trendy and modern attire, look to Shraddha Kapoor sporting a grey embroidered and lace textured sharara ensemble
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
But if sarees are more your vibe, we have a perfect look for you courtesy of Malaika Arora in a beautiful grey embellished saree from Manish Malhotra's collection
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Look chic and elegant like Aditi Rao Hydari in a grey sharara set from Ridhi Mehra’s collection
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Searching for some trendy and modern attire to wear? Take a cue from Rakul Preet Singh in a beautiful grey co-ord set
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Looking incredibly stunning in a grey jeweled lehenga from Falguni and Shane peacocks collection, this style will make you stand out from the crowd
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s not-so-simple style is all about making a statement with her beautiful grey salwar suit set with yellow embroidery for a pop of color
Amp up your festive wardrobe with a beautiful grey and white embroidered lehenga like Tara and style it with a choker to complete the look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Wear a black and grey printed saree like Vidya Balan from House of Furrmi and accessorize with dark red lipstick to keep your look simple and classy
