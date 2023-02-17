Heading 3

Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 17, 2023

Ace work-from-home wear like celebs

Her colour block top with lavender colour pants is perfect for working from home

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A white cami top with brown jeggings makes for an ideal combination

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Kareena to Alia: Divas love for selfie

Vidya Balan western looks to steal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

T-shirt with shorts is the most comfortable to wear while working from home

Katrina Kaif

A white tee and jogger pants make you feel easy and hassle free 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Anushka Sharma

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

This jogger set paired with a jacket is another level of comfort

Priyanka Chopra

The actress believes in comfortable dressing

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

A printed top is an ideal choice for work from home look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Neutral tone cami top with jogger pants is what you need in this atmosphere

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

A black crop top with pastel colour trousers is stylish and comfortable too

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Karisma Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here