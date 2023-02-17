FEB 17, 2023
Ace work-from-home wear like celebs
Her colour block top with lavender colour pants is perfect for working from home
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A white cami top with brown jeggings makes for an ideal combination
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Kareena to Alia: Divas love for selfie
Vidya Balan western looks to steal
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
T-shirt with shorts is the most comfortable to wear while working from home
Katrina Kaif
A white tee and jogger pants make you feel easy and hassle free
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This jogger set paired with a jacket is another level of comfort
Priyanka Chopra
The actress believes in comfortable dressing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
A printed top is an ideal choice for work from home look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Neutral tone cami top with jogger pants is what you need in this atmosphere
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
A black crop top with pastel colour trousers is stylish and comfortable too
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.