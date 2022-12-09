Heading 3

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Actress-inspired
thigh-high slit styles

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore an olive green body-fitted dress featuring a thigh-high slit from Aadnevik

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a blue maxi dress from Versace that featured a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a sequinned dress by Michael Costello with cut-outs at the waist and a high slit

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a sultry copper gown from the clothing label Alamour featuring a risqué thigh-high slit 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a pristine white lace gown with a high slit on the right

Anushka Sharma

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a David Koma tangerine dress with a thigh-high slit that was stunningly made for an asymmetric hem

Deepika Padukone

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a black cut-out dress from ROOM 24 that featured a risqué thigh-high slit on the front

Ananya Panday

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a dramatic red gown featuring a high slit from Ester Abner's couture

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wore a floor-grazing fuscia pink custom-made gown from Neetu Rohra's label 

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria wore a stunning black gown by duo Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V neckline and thigh-high slit

Tara Sutaria

