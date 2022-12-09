pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Actress-inspired
thigh-high slit styles
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wore an olive green body-fitted dress featuring a thigh-high slit from Aadnevik
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor rocked a blue maxi dress from Versace that featured a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a sequinned dress by Michael Costello with cut-outs at the waist and a high slit
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a sultry copper gown from the clothing label Alamour featuring a risqué thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a pristine white lace gown with a high slit on the right
Anushka Sharma
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a David Koma tangerine dress with a thigh-high slit that was stunningly made for an asymmetric hem
Deepika Padukone
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a black cut-out dress from ROOM 24 that featured a risqué thigh-high slit on the front
Ananya Panday
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a dramatic red gown featuring a high slit from Ester Abner's couture
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty wore a floor-grazing fuscia pink custom-made gown from Neetu Rohra's label
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a stunning black gown by duo Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V neckline and thigh-high slit
Tara Sutaria
