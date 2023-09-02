Heading 3

Actress Samantha's Saree looks

Classic white

Samantha looks ethereal in this white saree that is paired with a chikankari blouse. The saree is paired with some statement earrings and a classic bun

 Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Elegant in white

The actress looks stunning in this white organza saree paired with those cute dangling earrings

Image: Nandi Vardhan Reddy

Stripe it up

Samantha's look is funky with a black and white striped saree paired with a yellow blouse and golden hoops to complete the look

Image: Eshaan Girri

Graceful in golden

The actress looks gorgeous in this pastel green gold saree paired with double shaded bangles and the stunning pair of earrings to complete the look

Image: Eshaan Girri

Pretty pastel

Samantha is wearing a pink pastel saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and a statement neck piece that ties the whole look together 

Image: Eshaan Girri

Bridal inspo

Samantha is giving major bridal inspo with this look consisting of a red silk saree paired with a red blouse and completed with statement jewelry pieces

Image: Eshaan Girri

Peachy lace look

The actress is dressed in a peach saree with lace details in the border which ties the look together 

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Bold in blue

Samantha looks stunning wearing a blue saree with bold prints that are paired with bold statement jewellery

Image: Eshaan Girri

Old school

The actress is wearing a dark blue saree paired with a blouse with floral details and some matching earrings to drop some jaws 

Image: Eshaan Girri

Samantha is styled in a grey saree paired with a sleeveless bottle green blouse that compliment each other. The look is finished off with some simple jewellery

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram 

Gorgeous in grey

