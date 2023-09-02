pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 02, 2023
Actress Samantha's Saree looks
Classic white
Samantha looks ethereal in this white saree that is paired with a chikankari blouse. The saree is paired with some statement earrings and a classic bun
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Elegant in white
The actress looks stunning in this white organza saree paired with those cute dangling earrings
Image: Nandi Vardhan Reddy
Stripe it up
Samantha's look is funky with a black and white striped saree paired with a yellow blouse and golden hoops to complete the look
Image: Eshaan Girri
Graceful in golden
The actress looks gorgeous in this pastel green gold saree paired with double shaded bangles and the stunning pair of earrings to complete the look
Image: Eshaan Girri
Pretty pastel
Samantha is wearing a pink pastel saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and a statement neck piece that ties the whole look together
Image: Eshaan Girri
Bridal inspo
Samantha is giving major bridal inspo with this look consisting of a red silk saree paired with a red blouse and completed with statement jewelry pieces
Image: Eshaan Girri
Peachy lace look
The actress is dressed in a peach saree with lace details in the border which ties the look together
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Bold in blue
Samantha looks stunning wearing a blue saree with bold prints that are paired with bold statement jewellery
Image: Eshaan Girri
Old school
The actress is wearing a dark blue saree paired with a blouse with floral details and some matching earrings to drop some jaws
Image: Eshaan Girri
Samantha is styled in a grey saree paired with a sleeveless bottle green blouse that compliment each other. The look is finished off with some simple jewellery
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Gorgeous in grey
