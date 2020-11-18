Actresses In Gorgeous Metallic Outfits

November 18,2020

Kriti Sanon looks cute yet edgy in this Deme Love metallic grey mini dress. We have proof

Next up, we have the millennial diva Janhvi Kapoor who looked ravishing in a bronze-gold metallic gown

Radhika Apte sizzled in a risque metallic black gown she opted for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Malaika Arora rocks a new-age structured metallic blue saree designed by couturier Amit Aggarwal

Athiya Shetty looks royal in this gold metallic kurta-set. And here’s the proof

We absolutely love Shilpa Shetty’s cut-metal sequinned gown by Reem Acra

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a million bucks in a deep-grey heavily sequinned body-hugging ensemble

Next up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who is a vision in the metallic grey sweeping gown

Kangana Ranaut’s one-shoulder metallic black gown is a masterpiece. We have enough evidence!

