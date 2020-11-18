Actresses In Gorgeous Metallic Outfits

Kriti Sanon looks cute yet edgy in this Deme Love metallic grey mini dress. We have proof
Next up, we have the millennial diva Janhvi Kapoor who looked ravishing in a bronze-gold metallic gown
Radhika Apte sizzled in a risque metallic black gown she opted for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019
Malaika Arora rocks a new-age structured metallic blue saree designed by couturier Amit Aggarwal
Athiya Shetty looks royal in this gold metallic kurta-set. And here’s the proof
We absolutely love Shilpa Shetty’s cut-metal sequinned gown by Reem Acra
Sonakshi Sinha looked like a million bucks in a deep-grey heavily sequinned body-hugging ensemble
Next up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who is a vision in the metallic grey sweeping gown
Kangana Ranaut’s one-shoulder metallic black gown is a masterpiece. We have enough evidence!