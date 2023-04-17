Actresses in Gaurav Gupta couture
This particular skirt set was not ordinary, as it included a long trail and a thigh-high slit. Additionally, the high-neck blouse was designed with asymmetrical sleeves, which added to the overall striking appearance
Janhvi Kapoor
Gaurav Gupta, the fashion designer, refers to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit at the Cannes 2022 red carpet as 'The Birth of Venus’
Aishwarya Rai
Madhuri Dixit was dressed in a blue saree gown featuring ruffles that flowed from a draped shoulder. The blouse was heavily embellished and had a halter-neck design with tiny glass beads that reflected light
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Tara Sutaria
The lehenga was adorned with intricate embroidery, featuring floral designs that ran alongside peacock motifs made from a golden fabric
Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded Gupta's Lakmé Fashion Week by wearing a sparkling white gown with Gupta's unique architectural detailing around the neckline
Kareena Kapoor
Kriti paired a structured crop top with an asymmetrical skirt, which created a pattern and added a dramatic touch to her outfit
Kriti Sanon
She wore a sleeveless dress with a high neckline that was closed. The dress had tiered ruffles that added a dramatic flair and sheer details on the sides and back
Malaika Arora
Pooja Hegde appeared like a modern-day princess in an attractive ivory blouse and a skirt with a thigh-high slit
Pooja Hegde
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured together, as Anushka slayed in the Gaurav Gupta Couture Cosmic Pink Prism Gown
Shruti Haasan looked gorgeous in an elegant saree-gown with shimmery details
Shruti Hassan
