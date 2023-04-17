Heading 3

Actresses in Gaurav Gupta couture

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 17, 2023

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

This particular skirt set was not ordinary, as it included a long trail and a thigh-high slit. Additionally, the high-neck blouse was designed with asymmetrical sleeves, which added to the overall striking appearance

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Gaurav Gupta, the fashion designer, refers to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit at the Cannes 2022 red carpet as 'The Birth of Venus’

Aishwarya Rai

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit was dressed in a blue saree gown featuring ruffles that flowed from a draped shoulder. The blouse was heavily embellished and had a halter-neck design with tiny glass beads that reflected light

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The lehenga was adorned with intricate embroidery, featuring floral designs that ran alongside peacock motifs made from a golden fabric

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded Gupta's Lakmé Fashion Week by wearing a sparkling white gown with Gupta's unique architectural detailing around the neckline

Kareena Kapoor

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Kriti paired a structured crop top with an asymmetrical skirt, which created a pattern and added a dramatic touch to her outfit

Kriti Sanon

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

She wore a sleeveless dress with a high neckline that was closed. The dress had tiered ruffles that added a dramatic flair and sheer details on the sides and back

Malaika Arora

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde appeared like a modern-day princess in an attractive ivory blouse and a skirt with a thigh-high slit

Pooja Hegde

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured together, as Anushka slayed in the Gaurav Gupta Couture Cosmic Pink Prism Gown

Anushka Sharma

Image- Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram

Shruti Haasan looked gorgeous in an elegant saree-gown with shimmery details

Shruti Hassan

