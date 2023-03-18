Heading 3

Actresses in Halter Neck outfits

mar 18, 2023

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram


Bhumi has been making fashion statements with her incredible sense of fashion. She is wearing a black halter neck top with a slit skirt and golden accessories 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Alaya F’s Instagram

She has paired a white halter crop top with denim jeans and transparent heels making the whole look easily accessible and chic

Alaya F

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

She looked stunning in this maroon bodysuit paired with low-waist pair of denim jeans and dangling earrings

Deepika Padukone

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi wore a lime-coloured gown with a criss-cross halter neck detail and looked like an absolute mermaid

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

She wore a jumpsuit with a halter neck and styled it with a sleek ponytail and light makeup

Kiara Advani

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Slayed the denim cut-out denim jumpsuit with halter neckline

Anushka Sharma

Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana Khan pulled off this sophisticated and elegant look in this black sequin dress

Suhana Khan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A flowy yellow halter-neck dress with a ponytail looks fun and classy

Alia Bhatt

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya pulls off this black halter-neck dress with utmost simplicity and grace

Ananya Panday

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

The gown is a mix of halter neck and off-shoulder and is perfectly carried by Shanaya Kapoor in this high slit velvet gown

Shanaya Kapoor

