Actresses in Halter Neck outfits
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 18, 2023
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi has been making fashion statements with her incredible sense of fashion. She is wearing a black halter neck top with a slit skirt and golden accessories
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Alaya F’s Instagram
She has paired a white halter crop top with denim jeans and transparent heels making the whole look easily accessible and chic
Alaya F
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
She looked stunning in this maroon bodysuit paired with low-waist pair of denim jeans and dangling earrings
Deepika Padukone
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi wore a lime-coloured gown with a criss-cross halter neck detail and looked like an absolute mermaid
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
She wore a jumpsuit with a halter neck and styled it with a sleek ponytail and light makeup
Kiara Advani
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Slayed the denim cut-out denim jumpsuit with halter neckline
Anushka Sharma
Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana Khan pulled off this sophisticated and elegant look in this black sequin dress
Suhana Khan
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A flowy yellow halter-neck dress with a ponytail looks fun and classy
Alia Bhatt
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya pulls off this black halter-neck dress with utmost simplicity and grace
Ananya Panday
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
The gown is a mix of halter neck and off-shoulder and is perfectly carried by Shanaya Kapoor in this high slit velvet gown
Shanaya Kapoor
