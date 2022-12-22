Heading 3

Actresses in love with dewy makeup

Akriti
Anand

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress loves to keep her makeup dewy every time

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress has kept it glam and chic

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She is looking perfect in makeup and black colour dress

 Kiara Advani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress is looking beautiful in shimmer highlight and serum-based foundation

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress always prefers dewy makeup even during her movie promotions

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

She swears by recent trends and looks stunning

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She is looking chic in a mauve pink colour dress

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is acing the pantsuit look and the makeup game is also on point

 Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress is looking gorgeous in a black shimmer saree

 Katrina Kaif

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She is looking beautiful in a pastel colour anarkali suit

Sonam Kapoor

