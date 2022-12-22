Actresses in love with dewy makeup
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress loves to keep her makeup dewy every time
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress has kept it glam and chic
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She is looking perfect in makeup and black colour dress
Kiara Advani
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is looking beautiful in shimmer highlight and serum-based foundation
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress always prefers dewy makeup even during her movie promotions
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
She swears by recent trends and looks stunning
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She is looking chic in a mauve pink colour dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is acing the pantsuit look and the makeup game is also on point
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a black shimmer saree
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She is looking beautiful in a pastel colour anarkali suit
Sonam Kapoor
