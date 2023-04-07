Actresses in Organza saree
Pakhi Jain
APRIL 07, 2023
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Bright hues and floral print is a strong combination and Kiara looks phenomenal in this outfit
Kiara Advani
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s saree looks from Gangubai promotions were to die for, she looks elegant and pulled it off with complete sass
Alia Bhatt
Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena wore a custom-printed saree with an off shoulder blouse and minimal makeup to complete the look
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
She rocked the multicoloured pleated organza saree paired with minimal jewellery
Deepika Padukone
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka set the trend of organza saree paired with oversized earrings
Anushka Sharma
Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram
On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Mouni wore a printed organza saree with a thin strapped blouse
Mouni Roy
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma wore a printed organza saree with earthy colour tones and added Indian silver jewellery
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Zainab Salman’s Instagram
Kriti looks breathtaking in this white ruffle organza saree. To complete her look she wore a statement choker and tied her hair in a sleek bun
Kriti Sanon
Image- Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram
Shilpa looks mesmerizing in red organza sharara saree and wore it with cut sleeves embroidered blouse
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image- Anushree Reddy’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore an ivory organza sari designed by Anushree Reddy to attend the Mumbai reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Katrina Kaif
