Actresses in Organza saree

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 07, 2023

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Bright hues and floral print is a strong combination and Kiara looks phenomenal in this outfit

Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s saree looks from Gangubai promotions were to die for, she looks elegant and pulled it off with complete sass

Alia Bhatt

Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena wore a custom-printed saree with an off shoulder blouse and minimal makeup to complete the look

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

She rocked the multicoloured pleated organza saree paired with minimal jewellery

Deepika Padukone

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka set the trend of organza saree paired with oversized earrings

Anushka Sharma

Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Mouni wore a printed organza saree with a thin strapped blouse

Mouni Roy

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma wore a printed organza saree with earthy colour tones and added Indian silver jewellery 

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Zainab Salman’s Instagram

Kriti looks breathtaking in this white ruffle organza saree. To complete her look she wore a statement choker and tied her hair in a sleek bun

Kriti Sanon

Image- Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram

Shilpa looks mesmerizing in red organza sharara saree and wore it with cut sleeves embroidered blouse

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image- Anushree Reddy’s Instagram 

Katrina Kaif wore an ivory organza sari designed by Anushree Reddy to attend the Mumbai reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Katrina Kaif

