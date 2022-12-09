pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Actresses in
Polka-dot outfits
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone exuded retro vibes in a green polka-dot jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a black and white polka-dot silk-crepe mini dress by the brand, Nicholas
Anushka Sharma
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan donned a polka-dot off-shoulder mini dress from the label Pretty Little Thing
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a brown polka dot jumpsuit that bore long flared pants with a matching belt cinched to her waist
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a bright red polka-dot dress from the Jodi Life
Alia Bhatt
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a black and white co-ord set, featuring an off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves and a high-waisted skirt
Ananya Panday
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra opted for a pretty colourful polka-dotted dress from designer Carolina Herrera
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked radiant in a double strap plunging neckline black dress from Maiti Shahani
Kriti Sanon
Source: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria stepped out in a white maxi dress that featured black polka dots on it
Tara Sutaria
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a black polka dot maxi dress paired with a matching scarf from Mother of Pearl
Sonam Kapoor
