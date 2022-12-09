Heading 3

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Actresses in
 Polka-dot outfits

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone exuded retro vibes in a green polka-dot jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a black and white polka-dot silk-crepe mini dress by the brand, Nicholas

Anushka Sharma

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan donned a polka-dot off-shoulder mini dress from the label Pretty Little Thing 

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a brown polka dot jumpsuit that bore long flared pants with a matching belt cinched to her waist 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a bright red polka-dot dress from the Jodi Life

Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a black and white co-ord set, featuring an off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves and a high-waisted skirt

Ananya Panday

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra opted for a pretty colourful polka-dotted dress from designer Carolina Herrera

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked radiant in a double strap plunging neckline black dress from Maiti Shahani

Kriti Sanon

Source: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria stepped out in a white maxi dress that featured black polka dots on it

Tara Sutaria

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a black polka dot maxi dress paired with a matching scarf from Mother of Pearl

Sonam Kapoor

