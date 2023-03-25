Actresses in printed co-ord sets
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 25, 2023
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi’s tie and dye printed co-ord set seems comfortable, fashionable and perfect for a vacation
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara has paired her printed co-ord salwar with minimal jewellery, makeup and a dupatta
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
This set offers a convenient and stylish way to achieve a coordinated look without the need to mix and match separate pieces
Ananya Panday
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara’s tie and dye printed set looks fashionable, trendy and chic. This is the perfect example of how comfort and style can go hand in hand
Kiara Advani
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Bold colour printed pants and blazers make a statement and can help one stand out from the crowd
Alia Bhatt
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara has unlocked the retro vibe with this printed set styled boots and curly hair
Tara Sutaria
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Levelled up by the game by going for a crop-printed blazer with a printed skirt, bold make-up and black heels
Mrunal Thakur
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi opted for a double-breasted blazer and pants with dewy makeup and golden accessories
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
A black and white geometric co-ord set looks chic, comfortable and OTT
Kriti Sanon
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina’s floral printed co-ord set goes well together and it is a set which can be styled separately as well
Katrina Kaif
