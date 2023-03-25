Heading 3

Actresses in printed co-ord sets

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram


Janhvi’s tie and dye printed co-ord set seems comfortable, fashionable and perfect for a vacation

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara has paired her printed co-ord salwar with minimal jewellery, makeup and a dupatta

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

This set offers a convenient and stylish way to achieve a coordinated look without the need to mix and match separate pieces

Ananya Panday

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara’s tie and dye printed set looks fashionable, trendy and chic. This is the perfect example of how comfort and style can go hand in hand

Kiara Advani

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Bold colour printed pants and blazers make a statement and can help one stand out from the crowd 

Alia Bhatt

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara has unlocked the retro vibe with this printed set styled boots and curly hair

Tara Sutaria

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Levelled up by the game by going for a crop-printed blazer with a printed skirt, bold make-up and black heels 

Mrunal Thakur

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi opted for a double-breasted blazer and pants with dewy makeup and golden accessories 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

A black and white geometric co-ord set looks chic, comfortable and OTT

Kriti Sanon

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina’s floral printed co-ord set goes well together and it is a set which can be styled separately as well

Katrina Kaif

