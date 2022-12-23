Actresses in ribbed outfits
pinkvilla
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous in this pastel pink ribbed co-ord set
Suhana Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia rocked this orange ribbed dress with a front slit while she was pregnant with baby Raha
Alia Bhatt
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks rather adorable in this white ribbed sweater and beige beanie
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks refreshing in this orange ribbed crop top
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi amped up the glam scale in this ribbed bodycon white dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress keeps it simple yet stylish in this yellow ribbed sweater
Katrina Kaif
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Another stunning ribbed white dress. This time, it was rocked by Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Here’s Bebo, slaying in the orange ribbed co-ord set like a true icon
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka is a total style inspiration as she dons this ribbed neon green monokini
Anushka Sharma
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti makes a case for ribbed sweaters and we are definitely convinced
Parineeti Chopra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.