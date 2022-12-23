Heading 3

Actresses in ribbed outfits

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous in this pastel pink ribbed co-ord set 

Suhana Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia rocked this orange ribbed dress with a front slit while she was pregnant with baby Raha

Alia Bhatt

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks rather adorable in this white ribbed sweater and beige beanie

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks refreshing in this orange ribbed crop top

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi amped up the glam scale in this ribbed bodycon white dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress keeps it simple yet stylish in this yellow ribbed sweater

Katrina Kaif

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Another stunning ribbed white dress. This time, it was rocked by Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Here’s Bebo, slaying in the orange ribbed co-ord set like a true icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka is a total style inspiration as she dons this ribbed neon green monokini

Anushka Sharma

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Parineeti makes a case for ribbed sweaters and we are definitely convinced

Parineeti Chopra

