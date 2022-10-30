Heading 3

Actresses in thigh-high slit dresses

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 30, 2022

Image Source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Beware of Rashami’s bewitching look! The diva can easily melt innumerable hearts with her stunning corset thigh-high slit dress

Rashami Desai

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Keeping it classy like always, Mouni stuns here as she poses in a pristine white bodycon slit outfit

Mouni Roy

Image Source: Propixer Instagram

Killing it with her intense gaze and stunning look! Rubina shows how to ace a slit gown with ease 

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Here comes another queen! Nia is raising the hotness quotient as she poses in a thigh-high slit black shimmery gown 

Nia Sharma

Image Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi deserves the title of 'the perfectly toned' body, and this jaw-dropping glimpse of her is totally unmissable

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

When it comes to serving gorgeous looks, Shweta has never missed a beat in dishing out fashion goals 

Shweta Tiwari

Image Source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi is stealing the limelight with her red thigh-high slit outfit and looks like a bombshell as she poses in it

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source: Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram

Hina can sweep anyone off their feet with her sheer beauty and aces her black bodycon thigh-high slit gown

Hina Khan

Image Source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Planning for a beach vacation? Take cues from this diva!

Krystle Dsouza

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli

Known for her bold outfit choices, Nikki stuns in a sequined thigh-high slit dress and can easily make hearts skip a beat 

