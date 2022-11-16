Heading 3

Actresses in trench coats

Lubna
Khan

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra adds a pop of colour to her look by layering with a bright purple trench coat.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Harsh Photography

Rakul Preet Singh elevates her look by adding a matching trench coat over her red outfit. 

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

A beige trench coat is a classic winter staple that you just can’t go wrong with!

Athiya Shetty

Image: Karisma Kapoor

Karisma looks uber-chic as she donned  a beige trench coat over her outfit during her Italy vacay.

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan dazzles in this chic pink trench coat worn over a furry mauve turtleneck top, paired with black sequin pants.

Hina Khan

Image: Tejinder Singh Khamkha

Kareena recently posted this picture from London, and she kept her look minimal yet chic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looks stylish in a black dress, over which she added a matching trench coat.

Suhana Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone aced airport fashion in an all-black outfit layered with an olive-coloured trench coat.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee took her look up a notch by layering a long beige jacket over her sweater dress.

 Priyanka Chopra

Video: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista in the true sense, and we’re loving her grey outfit!

Sonam Kapoor

