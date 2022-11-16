Actresses in trench coats
Lubna
Khan
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra adds a pop of colour to her look by layering with a bright purple trench coat.
Image: Harsh Photography
Rakul Preet Singh elevates her look by adding a matching trench coat over her red outfit.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
A beige trench coat is a classic winter staple that you just can’t go wrong with!
Image: Karisma Kapoor
Karisma looks uber-chic as she donned a beige trench coat over her outfit during her Italy vacay.
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan dazzles in this chic pink trench coat worn over a furry mauve turtleneck top, paired with black sequin pants.
Image: Tejinder Singh Khamkha
Kareena recently posted this picture from London, and she kept her look minimal yet chic.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looks stylish in a black dress, over which she added a matching trench coat.
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone aced airport fashion in an all-black outfit layered with an olive-coloured trench coat.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee took her look up a notch by layering a long beige jacket over her sweater dress.
Video: Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista in the true sense, and we’re loving her grey outfit!
