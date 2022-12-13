Actresses who aced
Gen-Z style
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a white ribbed dress featuring a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a black gown featuring spaghetti-style straps and a thigh-grazing split from the shelves of David Koma
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday picked out a stunning black bodycuit from Elisabetta Franchi's racks
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a printed top with full sleeves and knotted detailing. She teamed it with a skirt from Nef’s
Tara Sutaria
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor opted for a yellow co-ord NYX set from I.AM.GIA
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor made an appearance in blue cutout dress from Lovers and Friends and added a crisp blue blazer
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a dual-fabric strappy denim corset top by Versace and teamed up with a pair of black glossy slim-fit pants
Kiara Advani
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F decked up in a green satin bra and a green skirt as she slayed casual fashion yet again
Alaya F
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan picked a mint green bodycon number that featured a knotted halter-style neckline
Suhana Khan
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a strappy halter-neck top with a plunging neckline and clubbed with a bodycon maxi skirt
Disha Patani
