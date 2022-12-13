Heading 3

Actresses who aced
Gen-Z style

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white ribbed dress featuring a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a black gown featuring spaghetti-style straps and a thigh-grazing split from the shelves of David Koma

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday picked out a stunning black bodycuit from Elisabetta Franchi's racks

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria wore a printed top with full sleeves and knotted detailing. She teamed it with a skirt from Nef’s

Tara Sutaria

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor opted for a yellow co-ord NYX set from I.AM.GIA

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor made an appearance in blue cutout dress from Lovers and Friends and added a crisp blue blazer

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a dual-fabric strappy denim corset top by Versace and teamed up with a pair of black glossy slim-fit pants

Kiara Advani

Source: Alaya F Instagram

 Alaya F decked up in a green satin bra and a green skirt as she slayed casual fashion yet again

 Alaya F

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan picked a mint green bodycon number that featured a knotted halter-style neckline

Suhana Khan

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a strappy halter-neck top with a plunging neckline and clubbed with a bodycon maxi skirt

Disha Patani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here