Actresses who are

trained dancers

March 19, 2021

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood

The beautiful actress is a trained classical Kathak dancer

Taapsee Pannu is also a trained Kathak dancer

She has also been trained in Bharatnatyam

Sayani Gupta is a trained Kathak dancer and has learnt it for 14 years

Apart from being an amazing actress, Patralekhaa is also a trained classical dancer

Richa Chadha is not only trained in Kathak, but she is also a trained Street Jazz dancer

There's no doubt about Radhika Apte's acting skills. She is a trained Kathak dancer

Shweta Tripathi has been trained in Kathak and Bharatnatyam

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is now a global star learnt Kathak and Western classical

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

Lisa Haydon is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has trained with Shiamak Davar for five years

For more updates on Bollywood actresses, follow
PINKVILLA
Click Here