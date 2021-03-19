Actresses who are
trained dancers March 19, 2021
Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood
The beautiful actress is a trained classical Kathak dancer
Taapsee Pannu is also a trained Kathak dancer
She has also been trained in Bharatnatyam
Sayani Gupta is a trained Kathak dancer and has learnt it for 14 years
Apart from being an amazing actress, Patralekhaa is also a trained classical dancer
Richa Chadha is not only trained in Kathak, but she is also a trained Street Jazz dancer
There's no doubt about Radhika Apte's acting skills. She is a trained Kathak dancer
Shweta Tripathi has been trained in Kathak and Bharatnatyam
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is now a global star learnt Kathak and Western classical
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Lisa Haydon is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has trained with Shiamak Davar for five years
