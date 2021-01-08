Actresses Who Rocked January 08, 2021
Full-sleeve Dresses
Let us begin with the green-eyed beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who rocked this gorgeous full-sleeve Atelier Zuhra gown
We also have Kriti Sanon in a multi-coloured sequinned dress showing us full sleeves can be sexy too
The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani surely proves the point in this body-hugging mermaid gown
The hot and happening Nushrat Barucha also stunned in a shimmery gown featuring a full-sleeve
Kajol in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna gown showed us that we cannot go wrong with full-sleeves!
The dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha also stunned in a sequinned ensemble that had full-sleeves!
Next up, we have Alia Bhatt in a breezy monochrome full-sleeve wrap-around dress
Even the Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a long-sleeve number in this major throwback
Finally, there’s our fashionista Sonam Kapoor who gave a dramatic angle to her full-sleeve blouse!
For further updates on the
latest fashion fad,
head on to Pinkvilla