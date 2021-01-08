Actresses Who Rocked
Full-sleeve Dresses

January 08, 2021

Let us begin with the green-eyed beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who rocked this gorgeous full-sleeve Atelier Zuhra gown

We also have Kriti Sanon in a multi-coloured sequinned dress showing us full sleeves can be sexy too

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani surely proves the point in this body-hugging mermaid gown
The hot and happening Nushrat Barucha also stunned in a shimmery gown featuring a full-sleeve

Kajol in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna gown showed us that we cannot go wrong with full-sleeves!

The dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha also stunned in a sequinned ensemble that had full-sleeves!

Next up, we have Alia Bhatt in a breezy monochrome full-sleeve wrap-around dress

Even the Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a long-sleeve number in this major throwback

Finally, there’s our fashionista Sonam Kapoor who gave a dramatic angle to her full-sleeve blouse!

For further updates on the
latest fashion fad,
head on to Pinkvilla
Click Here