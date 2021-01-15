Actresses who slayed in sarees January 15, 2021
Kiara Advani is a true golden girl in this gold Manish Malhotra saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this floral printed silk saree
Sonam Kapoor looks like a desi wonder in this lavender saree with an off shoulder blouse
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks resplendent in this ink blue silk saree
Deepika Padukone looks like an elegant beauty in this net Sabyasachi saree
Karisma Kapoor is magnificent in this white silk saree by Raw Mango
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in this pink sequinned saree. Her satin blouse is to die for!
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in this sea green sequinned saree
Kangana Ranaut is the epitome of elegance in this colourful House of Masaba saree
Tara Sutaria is a pastel dream in this light pink saree
For more updates on Bollywood, fashion, and style, follow Pinkvilla