Actresses who slayed in sarees

January 15, 2021

Kiara Advani is a true golden girl in this gold Manish Malhotra saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this floral printed silk saree

Sonam Kapoor looks like a desi wonder in this lavender saree with an off shoulder blouse

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks resplendent in this ink blue silk saree

Deepika Padukone looks like an elegant beauty in this net Sabyasachi saree

Karisma Kapoor is magnificent in this white silk saree by Raw Mango

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in this pink sequinned saree. Her satin blouse is to die for!

Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in this sea green sequinned saree

Kangana Ranaut is the epitome of elegance in this colourful House of Masaba saree

Tara Sutaria is a pastel dream in this light pink saree

For more updates on Bollywood, fashion, and style, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here