Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 02, 2022

Adele To Selena: Celebs wearing Armani

Lady Gaga

At the 2022 SAG Awards, Lady Gaga looked stunning as strutted the red carpet in a custom-made strapless white gown from Armani Prive

Image: Getty Images

For the NYC premiere of House of Gucci, the Born This Way singer picked out a body-hugging Giorgio Armani dress in a midnight black shade

Image: Getty Images

At the BRIT Awards 2022, Adele made jaws drop in a custom-made black Giorgio Armani Prive gown that flattered her figure and showed off her curves

Adele

Image: Getty Images

The Marriage Story actress chose a teal blue gown from the luxury label for her appearance at the SAG Awards in 2020

Image: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

The All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before star brought in all the glamour on the red carpet in a sequinned black gown by Giorgio Armani

Lana Condor

Image: Getty Images

Winslet looked every bit classy and elegant in a black Armani Prive chiffon gown which featured a deep neckline at the Emmys red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet

At the Emmy Awards, the superstar left the world stunned in a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a thigh-high slit and a train

Zendaya

Image: Getty Images

Selena wore a luxe Giorgio Armani gown that featured an open back and ruched tassel details placed at the side for the AMAs 2011

Selena Gomez

Image: Getty Images

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Seyfried ruled the red carpet in a scarlet red tulle gown from Armani!

Amanda Seyfried

Image: Getty Images

At the 2018 Oscar Awards, Nicole strutted the red carpet in a dazzling midnight blue Armani gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty Images

Allison graced the red carpet in a nude, bedazzled bodice and a flowy tulle skirt gown by Armani

Allison Williams

Image: Getty Images

