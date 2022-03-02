FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 02, 2022
Adele To Selena: Celebs wearing Armani
Lady Gaga
At the 2022 SAG Awards, Lady Gaga looked stunning as strutted the red carpet in a custom-made strapless white gown from Armani Prive
Image: Getty Images
For the NYC premiere of House of Gucci, the Born This Way singer picked out a body-hugging Giorgio Armani dress in a midnight black shade
Image: Getty Images
At the BRIT Awards 2022, Adele made jaws drop in a custom-made black Giorgio Armani Prive gown that flattered her figure and showed off her curves
Adele
Image: Getty Images
The Marriage Story actress chose a teal blue gown from the luxury label for her appearance at the SAG Awards in 2020
Image: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
The All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before star brought in all the glamour on the red carpet in a sequinned black gown by Giorgio Armani
Lana Condor
Image: Getty Images
Winslet looked every bit classy and elegant in a black Armani Prive chiffon gown which featured a deep neckline at the Emmys red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet
At the Emmy Awards, the superstar left the world stunned in a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a thigh-high slit and a train
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
Selena wore a luxe Giorgio Armani gown that featured an open back and ruched tassel details placed at the side for the AMAs 2011
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Seyfried ruled the red carpet in a scarlet red tulle gown from Armani!
Amanda Seyfried
Image: Getty Images
At the 2018 Oscar Awards, Nicole strutted the red carpet in a dazzling midnight blue Armani gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit
Nicole Kidman
Image: Getty Images
Allison graced the red carpet in a nude, bedazzled bodice and a flowy tulle skirt gown by Armani
Allison Williams
Image: Getty Images
