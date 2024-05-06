Heading 3
Aditi Bhatia’s On Point Fashion Game
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
Aditi’s denim cut out short dress, with a halter neck is such a casual and cool fit
#1
Such a doll look! Aditi looked gorgeous in an enchanting little white frock
#2
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
Bhatia’s short and strapless cut out dress with a body fitting silhouette is very prom coded fit! She accessorized with a 3D flower choker
#3
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
A pastel hued traditional attire can never fail to amaze! Aditi looked ethereal in this gorgeous fit
#4
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
The actress looked supercool in this aesthetically pleasing ensemble; consisting of a mini skirt, white sweat shirt and sheer stockings paired with knee length boots
#5
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
A black saree can never disappoint! Aditi looked stunning in this classy ensemble
#6
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
#7
This floral full length flowy dress is a perfect pick for summers
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
Aditi looked like a princess in this corset inspired short dress and accessorized her look with a handbag and heels
#8
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked super cool in this lavender dress; perfect for a brunch date!
#9
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
Such a mesmerizing fit; this lavender hued saree was intricately detailed on the edges and was paired with an embellished blouse
#10
Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4
