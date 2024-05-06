Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MAY 06, 2024

Aditi Bhatia’s On Point Fashion Game 

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

Aditi’s denim cut out short dress, with a halter neck is such a casual and cool fit

#1

Such a doll look! Aditi looked gorgeous in an enchanting little white frock

#2

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

Bhatia’s short and strapless cut out dress with a body fitting silhouette is very prom coded fit! She accessorized with a 3D flower choker 

#3

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

A pastel hued traditional attire can never fail to amaze! Aditi looked ethereal in this gorgeous fit 

#4

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

The actress looked supercool in this aesthetically pleasing ensemble; consisting of a mini skirt, white sweat shirt and sheer stockings paired with knee length boots 

#5

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

A black saree can never disappoint! Aditi looked stunning in this classy ensemble 

#6

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

#7

This floral full length flowy dress is a perfect pick for summers

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

Aditi looked like a princess in this corset inspired short dress and accessorized her look with a handbag and heels

#8

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked super cool in this lavender dress; perfect for a brunch date! 

#9

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

Such a mesmerizing fit; this lavender hued saree was intricately detailed on the edges and was paired with an embellished blouse 

#10

Image: Instagram@aditi_bhatia4

