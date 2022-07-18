Heading 3
Aditi Rao Hydari in ethnic kurtas
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Punit Balana's ivory churidar kurta set featuring Kalamkari patchwork elevated Aditi Rao’s graceful look and left us in awe of her beauty here!
Elegant In Ivory
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She looked pretty as always in a bright yellow floral kurta set.
Pretty As Always
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Making a stunning case for bright shades, Aditi picked out an orange Raw Mango gharara set and looked lovely in it!
Bright & Beautiful
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She spelled elegance in a brocade green Banarasi kurta and sharara set replete with ‘jaal’ motifs in gold thread.
Redefining Elegance
In a bright pink long strappy kurti with hand embroidered yolk and gharara and marodi work dupatta, she looked like a painting come to life!
Shades Of Pink
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She highlighted her love for breezy attires by wearing a blue anarkali kurta with pink, white and yellow flowers, a matching sheer dupatta, and churidar pants for Pongal celebrations.
Right Kind Of Blues
Her printed red sharara set from Ridhi Mehra’s festive wear collection was a contemporary take on classic salwar suits.
Red Romance
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She looked ethereal in an embroidered floral anarkali from designer Nachiket Barve during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Festive Look
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Simple and minimalist, her light blue sharara and kurta set looked perfect for an intimate festive celebration.
Minimalist Style
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
She added some fun vibe to her desi style by opting for a short blue and white tie-dye kurta and a pair of white pleated sharara pants.
Fun Twist
