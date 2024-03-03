pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
March 03, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari in black outfits
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a regal black Anarkali suit
Glorious
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She exuded desi glam in an embellished black and golden ensemble
Glam Game
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Aditi is a vision in this classic black-and-white ensemble
Show-stopper
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She was draped to perfection in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered border
Resplendent
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She kept things modish in a little black dress
Modish
Image: Sanam Ratansi’s Instagram
Chic Factor
The Jubilee actress served a chic look in a short black blazer and tailored trousers
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Aditi looked radiant as ever in a strapless black midi dress
Radiant
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a black cropped blouse and high-waist trousers
Lady In Black
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She kept things fuss-free in an oversized sweatshirt and black shorts
Simple Look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
This velvet black top and an embellished short skirt looked flawless on her
Snazzy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.