Aditi Rao Hydari in elegant sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
NOV 16, 2022
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked graceful as ever in a classic red banarasi saree by Gaurang Shah.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
For Cannes 2022, she chose to make an appearance in a simple yet stunning ivory silk creation by Sabyasachi.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She exuded vintage vibes in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari work.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Her elegant look in a green saree with a silver applique border and a floral gajra left us in awe.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
This simple red organza saree paired with a contrasting striped blouse elevates her look further.
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She epitomised subtle elegance in a vibrant pink saree with golden stripes and a pink V-neck blouse.
Image: Raw MangoInstagram
In a mint-green sheer organza silk drape featuring hand-embroidered ornamentation, the Padmaavat actress looked absolutely breathtaking.
Image: Pinkvilla
She closed the FDCI IFW show in a sophisticated black and gold handloom saree.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She went all-out in a bright yellow silk saree and temple jewellery, statement jhumkas, and bangles.
Image: Pinkvilla
For the love of florals, she picked out a beige number with floral patterns and styled it with a sleeveless blouse.
