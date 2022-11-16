Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari in elegant sarees 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi looked graceful as ever in a classic red banarasi saree by Gaurang Shah. 

Graceful As Always 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

For Cannes 2022, she chose to make an appearance in a simple yet stunning ivory silk creation by Sabyasachi. 

Cannes Look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She exuded vintage vibes in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari work.

Vintage Vibes 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Her elegant look in a green saree with a silver applique border and a floral gajra left us in awe. 

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

This simple red organza saree paired with a contrasting striped blouse elevates her look further. 

Simple Yet Stunning 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram 

She epitomised subtle elegance in a vibrant pink saree with golden stripes and a pink V-neck blouse. 

Subtle Elegance 

Image: Raw MangoInstagram 

In a mint-green sheer organza silk drape featuring hand-embroidered ornamentation, the Padmaavat actress looked absolutely breathtaking.

Like A Dream 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She closed the FDCI IFW show in a sophisticated black and gold handloom saree.

Show Stopper 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She went all-out in a bright yellow silk saree and temple jewellery, statement jhumkas, and bangles.

Bright Hues 

Image: Pinkvilla 

For the love of florals, she picked out a beige number with floral patterns and styled it with a sleeveless blouse. 

Floral Haze

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here