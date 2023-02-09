Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari in sarees

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi Rao Hydari is a gleam of radiance in this bright yellow organza saree and a contrasting green blouse

Radiant

Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram


The Padmavaat actress looks graceful in a rani pink Bhayli saree with a silk gota blouse from Raw Mango

Adorable

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Padmaavat actress makes a striking case for traditional six-yard drapes in this red Gaurang Shah saree

Draped To Perfection

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks elegant in a mint green saree paired with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold threads

Elegance Redefined

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Aditi wore a classic sheer organza and plain silk saree and looked ethereal in it 

Pretty In Pink

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Her satin black silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari work looks flawless

Vintage Look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks ethereal in a simple red organza saree and a contrasting striped blouse 

Simply Ethereal 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She picked out a beige drape with floral patterns and styled it with a sleeveless blouse 

Floral Haze 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She turned show-stopper in an exquisite black and gold handloom saree

Show Stopper 

