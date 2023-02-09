Aditi Rao Hydari in sarees
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari is a gleam of radiance in this bright yellow organza saree and a contrasting green blouse
Radiant
Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram
The Padmavaat actress looks graceful in a rani pink Bhayli saree with a silk gota blouse from Raw Mango
Adorable
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Padmaavat actress makes a striking case for traditional six-yard drapes in this red Gaurang Shah saree
Draped To Perfection
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks elegant in a mint green saree paired with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold threads
Elegance Redefined
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Aditi wore a classic sheer organza and plain silk saree and looked ethereal in it
Pretty In Pink
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Her satin black silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari work looks flawless
Vintage Look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks ethereal in a simple red organza saree and a contrasting striped blouse
Simply Ethereal
Image: Pinkvilla
She picked out a beige drape with floral patterns and styled it with a sleeveless blouse
Floral Haze
Image: Pinkvilla
She turned show-stopper in an exquisite black and gold handloom saree
Show Stopper
