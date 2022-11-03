Aditi Rao Hydari-inspired jewelry
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Hey Sinamika actress kept her look casual and chic in a blue and red printed lehenga set paired with a turquoise blue and magenta pink necklace.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress looked ethereal in a black sharara dress, but the highlight of her look was those gold statement earrings.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi opted for a rose-pink saree and teamed it with a high-neck blouse and a gorgeous green Kundan necklace and matching earrings.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Suited up in a magenta-pink blazer and trousers, she accessorized it with a 2-tiered gold chain.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She picked up her beauty game with a black-and-white striped Anarkali dress and styled it with gold dome earrings and a belt.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She nailed the classic red saree look with red lips and an emerald-studded choker by Kishan Das.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
In a black organza saree with embroidered detailing on the borders and a pearl choker, she looked like a retro diva.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looked like a fashionista in a green maang tika and a matching studded emerald necklace that complimented her ensemble flawlessly.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi was all about the bright orange salwar suit and her dual-tone figurine jhumkas as she posed for the camera.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
As she stepped out in a cut-out red dress, Aditi looked chic and stylish in an evil-eye two-tiered necklace.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.