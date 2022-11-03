Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari-inspired jewelry

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

The Hey Sinamika actress kept her look casual and chic in a blue and red printed lehenga set paired with a turquoise blue and magenta pink necklace.

Turquoise necklace

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

The actress looked ethereal in a black sharara dress, but the highlight of her look was those gold statement earrings.

Regal black

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi opted for a rose-pink saree and teamed it with a high-neck blouse and a gorgeous green Kundan necklace and matching earrings.

Vibrant pink 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Suited up in a magenta-pink blazer and trousers, she accessorized it with a 2-tiered gold chain.

Simplicity

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She picked up her beauty game with a black-and-white striped Anarkali dress and styled it with gold dome earrings and a belt.

Striping a pose

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She nailed the classic red saree look with red lips and an emerald-studded choker by Kishan Das.

Perfect red

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

In a black organza saree with embroidered detailing on the borders and a pearl choker, she looked like a retro diva.

Black snack

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She looked like a fashionista in a green maang tika and a matching studded emerald necklace that complimented her ensemble flawlessly.

Chasing grace

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi was all about the bright orange salwar suit and her dual-tone figurine jhumkas as she posed for the camera.

Orange dream

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

As she stepped out in a cut-out red dress, Aditi looked chic and stylish in an evil-eye two-tiered necklace.

Shade of red

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here