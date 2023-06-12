Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari looks divine in white

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal in a white blouse embellished with bird motifs

Ethereal


She exudes timeless charm in a lightweight organza saree and a full-sleeve white blouse

Charming

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She looked dreamy in a white and black embroidered suit from Punit Balana’s shelves

Elegant 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Dreamy

The Jubilee actress painted a lovely picture in a white anarkali suit embellished with golden threadwork 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi looked breathtaking in a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree

Breathtaking

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She radiated elegance in a stunning rani pink Banarasi choli and a pleated white lehenga skirt

Beautiful 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She kept things snazzy in a ruffled white crop top and printed pants

Snazzy 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

This simple white shirt paired with ripped jeans looked modish on her

Classic 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

She is a fashionista in this three-piece embroidered set

Fashionista

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi Rao exuded boss-lady vibes in a crisp white blazer dress

Boss Babe

