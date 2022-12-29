Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari:
Queen of ethnic wear 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She flaunted a classic red lehenga along with pastel blue dupatta and looked stunning

Lady in red 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

To complete her Maharashtrian look, she wore a traditional ‘peshawi nath’ and looked beautiful

Maharastrian look

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She stole the limelight in this heavily embellished red lehenga 

Indian beauty

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi’s fuschia pink saree is perfect for every family function, right?

Playing with pink

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

We are drooling over her stunning look in this orange sharara 

Oh-so Orange

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi’s magenta lehenga and maangtika is giving us some major princess vibes

Magenta magic

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

This rose gold lehenga with matching bangles and antique jewellery looks mesmerising on this beauty

Truly magical

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She donned this sleeveless pink suit and finished it off with jhumkas

Pretty in pink

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

We absolutely loved Aditi’s golden lehenga with sheer-sleeved blouse 

The golden girl

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi kept her look simple and subtle in this sleeveless kurta with churidaars 

White for the win

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here