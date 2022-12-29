Aditi Rao Hydari:
Queen of ethnic wear
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She flaunted a classic red lehenga along with pastel blue dupatta and looked stunning
Lady in red
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
To complete her Maharashtrian look, she wore a traditional ‘peshawi nath’ and looked beautiful
Maharastrian look
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She stole the limelight in this heavily embellished red lehenga
Indian beauty
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi’s fuschia pink saree is perfect for every family function, right?
Playing with pink
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
We are drooling over her stunning look in this orange sharara
Oh-so Orange
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi’s magenta lehenga and maangtika is giving us some major princess vibes
Magenta magic
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
This rose gold lehenga with matching bangles and antique jewellery looks mesmerising on this beauty
Truly magical
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She donned this sleeveless pink suit and finished it off with jhumkas
Pretty in pink
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
We absolutely loved Aditi’s golden lehenga with sheer-sleeved blouse
The golden girl
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi kept her look simple and subtle in this sleeveless kurta with churidaars
White for the win
