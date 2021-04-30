easy looks for summer
Aditi Rao Hydari’s April 30, 2021
Adding interesting elements to her basic wardrobe, Aditi Rao Hydari is giving us some major outfit goals for this summer
Keeping things comfy yet edgy, Aditi paired her flared denim trousers with a printed crop top that showed off her toned midriff
Giving cues on how to colour block in style, she teamed a brown asymmetrical skirt with a solid yellow top. Strappy black heels completed her look
For one of her promotional looks, the royal beauty picked out a red jumpsuit with cut sleeves and a belt around the waist
No summer wardrobe is complete without pastels, and Aditi seems to agree with us. Her pastel pink co-ord by July Issue is proof enough!
For an outing in the city, she chose to wear a pair of high-waisted denims with a printed bandeau top. White sneakers and a choker necklace accessorised her look
‘The Girl On The Train’ actress shows us how to do the fuss-free summer dressing right in a printed red knot dress from Pink Porcupines
Making a strong case for mix and match, Aditi paired her pale yellow shorts with a printed full-sleeve shirt. She finished off her look with a pair of mustard yellow heels
Taking a break from breezy silhouettes, she opts for another printed co-ord set in dual tones of pink. With a pair of flip-flops, the actress looks beach ready!
Lastly, Aditi Rao Hydari’s white Sukriti and Aakriti lehenga with phulkari embroidery on it is a perfect choice for outdoor summer weddings
