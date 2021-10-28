Aditi Rao Hydari’s gorgeous ethnic looks Oct 28, 2021
Aditi Rao Hydari looks resplendent in an orange kurta-gharara set with peacock butas print, accessorised with gold jhumkas
The actress drops major fashion cues for this festive season as she poses in a turquoise leheriya gharara set styled with a green organza dupatta
The diva puts her sartorial fashion foot forward as she poses in a printed pink sharara set featuring an embroidered yoke, teamed with pearl-studded silver jhumkas
For her movie’s promotional look, Aditi was spotted wearing a brocade kurta paired with matching sharara bottoms
The stunner rocks a traditional printed maxi dress with a belt cinched at the waist
Aditi looks mesmerising in this cherry-toned strappy sharara set by Punit Balana, decked with marodi work and statement gold jhumkas
For a promotional look, the actress makes a case for floral sharara from the label Paulmi and Harsh
Here she goes again for a floral number in beige featuring vintage floral prints and tie-up detail around the neckline
The ‘Bhoomi’ star looked as gorgeous as ever in this breezy floral lehenga set, over-layered with a subtle green cape beautified with resham and coin work
Regal Allure! The actress looks endearing in this olive-green saree with gold dori work and a matching strappy blouse
