Aditi Rao Hydari’s sartorial hits
Effortlessly cool
Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to make an impact, here she picked up her denim shirt and styled it with a tie-up green mini skirt
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She likes to strike a balance between modern and classic pieces like this purple dress featuring statement sleeves teamed with a black belt that cinched her waist
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Pleasing purple
There's no doubt about the fact she mastered the art of colour blocking as this green off-shoulder peplum-style top with puffy sleeves paired with purple flared pants
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Colour-blocking
Next, she wore a pretty red jumpsuit with matching heels, which we feel is an eye-catching choice
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Red jumpsuit
While a black-on-black looks equally great, Aditi wore a black wrap-style top with an asymmetrical hemline and matching flared pants
All-black look
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Also, her ethnic fashion is on point. The diva looked every inch royal in this intricately embroidered beige lehenga that came with a strappy choli
Ethereal
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
We just can't take our eyes off her in a white lehenga with a fine golden border, teamed with a red patu blouse and dupatta
Beyond beautiful
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi cuts a stylish figure in this lime yellow tuxedo dress and looks impressive
Chic and stylish
Video: Pinkvilla
Reminding us of her love for classics, she wore a beige cropped blazer, pleated pants with an orange top to add a pop of colour
Boss babe
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Lastly, she wore a white printed sweatshirt with blue flared jeans featuring delightful floral patches
Denim love
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
