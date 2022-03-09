FASHION

Aditi Rao Hydari’s sartorial hits

Effortlessly cool

Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to make an impact, here she picked up her denim shirt and styled it with a tie-up green mini skirt

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She likes to strike a balance between modern and classic pieces like this purple dress featuring statement sleeves teamed with a black belt that cinched her waist

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Pleasing purple

There's no doubt about the fact she mastered the art of colour blocking as this green off-shoulder peplum-style top with puffy sleeves paired with purple flared pants

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Colour-blocking

Next, she wore a pretty red jumpsuit with matching heels, which we feel is an eye-catching choice

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Red jumpsuit

While a black-on-black looks equally great, Aditi wore a black wrap-style top with an asymmetrical hemline and matching flared pants

All-black look

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Also, her ethnic fashion is on point. The diva looked every inch royal in this intricately embroidered beige lehenga that came with a strappy choli

Ethereal

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

We just can't take our eyes off her in a white lehenga with a fine golden border, teamed with a red patu blouse and dupatta

Beyond beautiful

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi cuts a stylish figure in this lime yellow tuxedo dress and looks impressive

Chic and stylish

Video: Pinkvilla

Reminding us of her love for classics, she wore a beige cropped blazer, pleated pants with an orange top to add a pop of colour

Boss babe

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Lastly, she wore a white printed sweatshirt with blue flared jeans featuring delightful floral patches

Denim love

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

