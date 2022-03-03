FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 03, 2022
Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning gowns
Spellbinding in gown
A black dress with a risque, thigh-high slit makes you look sexy without trying too hard, even better if it comes with a dash of shimmer, and Aditi seems to agree with us on that!
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Nothing spells spring better than a floral maxi dress! The actress wore a red breezy number with billowing sleeves and styled it with a patterned belt
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Floral allure
Aditi looked glorious in a soft violet corset sheath feather gown with brushstroke embroidery and a trail
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Majestic look
The diva left us swooning in this maroon strapless gown with an asymmetrical hemline and a thigh-high slit detail
Video: Pinkvilla
Gorgeous
Aditi stole our hearts in the vibrant, lime green halter-neck gown that came with a daring thigh-high slit
Eye-catching
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
For another instance, she picked up a strapless black column dress with silver embellishments and a thigh-high slit detail
Glitz and glam
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She loves to wear dreamy dresses, like this pink off-shoulder tiered silhouette with an asymmetrical hemline
Picture perfect
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi channelled her inner princess in this blush pink strappy voluminous gown
Pretty in pink
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
A strapless gown is clearly a hot item in Aditi's wardrobe, this time she went for a dual-shaded, nude-black gown with floral applique work
Truly unique
Video: Pinkvilla
Lastly, she posed in a deep maroon full-sleeve maxi dress with interesting patterns
Simple yet stylish
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
