JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 03, 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning gowns

Spellbinding in gown

A black dress with a risque, thigh-high slit makes you look sexy without trying too hard, even better if it comes with a dash of shimmer, and Aditi seems to agree with us on that!

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Nothing spells spring better than a floral maxi dress! The actress wore a red breezy number with billowing sleeves and styled it with a patterned belt

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Floral allure

Aditi looked glorious in a soft violet corset sheath feather gown with brushstroke embroidery and a trail

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Majestic look

The diva left us swooning in this maroon strapless gown with an asymmetrical hemline and a thigh-high slit detail

Video: Pinkvilla

Gorgeous

Aditi stole our hearts in the vibrant, lime green halter-neck gown that came with a daring thigh-high slit

Eye-catching

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

For another instance, she picked up a strapless black column dress with silver embellishments and a thigh-high slit detail

Glitz and glam

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She loves to wear dreamy dresses, like this pink off-shoulder tiered silhouette with an asymmetrical hemline

Picture perfect

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi channelled her inner princess in this blush pink strappy voluminous gown

Pretty in pink

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

A strapless gown is clearly a hot item in Aditi's wardrobe, this time she went for a dual-shaded, nude-black gown with floral applique work

Truly unique

Video: Pinkvilla

Lastly, she posed in a deep maroon full-sleeve maxi dress with interesting patterns

Simple yet stylish

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

