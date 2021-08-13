Whether it's on or off duty, the actor carries the drape with poise. She certainly makes a case for handlooms and we've often seen her go the traditional route with a beautiful silk weave
She was seen in a lehenga set from designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The colourful lehenga featured geometric prints on sheer white fabric and was styled with a matching cut sleeves blouse and dupatta
Aditi looked gorgeous in a simple Raw Mango sari which was paired with a colourful striped blouse. The ensemble was teamed with a kundan jewellery set encased with uncut diamonds, polkis and emeralds
The actor doesn't shy away from exploring her playful side by indulging in bright, popping shades, once in a while. Other off-duty looks include a bright red chikankari kurta with sequins and a pair of bright pink loose pants with a pink top
She also often takes her love for colour on duty, cases in point include her gorgeous co-ord sets with beautiful prints and colours
She sported a ruched white number by Azotique that she styled with printed pants. The look was quite unique and bold, giving us a whiff of Aditi’s personal taste
Who can go wrong with a pair of ripped denims and crop tops! Aditi was seen slaying this hot girl summer look with a stunning floral front-tie crop top and a gorgeous pair of denim bell bottoms. She paired them up with delicate golden danglers
While she loves her traditional silhouettes, she can also get experimental with her lehengas. For instance, she was recently seen in a Punit Balana lehenga and jacket set that she dressed up with a statement stone-studded choker and bangle
She can occasionally be seen in breezy floral anarkalis and contemporary sharara sets which she can pull off flawlessly
Aditi can slay casuals just as gracefully. Be it graphic t-shirts or oversized sweats, she always looks impeccably stunning in whatever she puts on