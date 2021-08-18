Aditi Rao Hydari spells charm in kurtas!
18
AUg
2021
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dons a beautiful pastel blue Afsaana set from the label Neh and spells grace like no one else!
Next, Aditi keeps things charming in a floral printed two-piece sharara set that includes a full-sleeved embroidered kurta with a long slit at the center
Her next choice is a buttery white anarkali set crafted by designer Abhinav Mishra
Aditi looks regal in a monotone blue outfit that features a long flowy kurti with floral thread embroidery work on the top
Acing the colour block trend in her own graceful way, she wore her yellow trouser pants with a tunic-style blue kurta
In a contemporary style short kurti and gharara pants, Hydari elegantly takes the desi style a notch higher!
And her crushed anarkali with a large ghera in red and embroidered flowers all over the mustard base has our heart!
In a short white kurta with intricate embroidery and side slits, Aditi Rao looked every inch divine!
The 'Psycho’ movie actress kept things trendy yet graceful in a white tie-dye kurta with a round neck and silver button-down detailing
And this pastel gharara set makes us want to recreate a look that should be perfect for a friend’s wedding!
Aditi also made a strong case for eccentric dressing by accessorising her long blue and white kurta with a black belt
For more updates on
Aditi Rao Hydari and fashion, follow Pinkvilla