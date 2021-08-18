Aditi Rao Hydari spells charm in kurtas!

18
AUg
2021

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dons a beautiful pastel blue Afsaana set from the label Neh and spells grace like no one else!

Next, Aditi keeps things charming in a floral printed two-piece sharara set that includes a full-sleeved embroidered kurta with a long slit at the center

Her next choice is a buttery white anarkali set crafted by designer Abhinav Mishra

Aditi looks regal in a monotone blue outfit that features a long flowy kurti with floral thread embroidery work on the top

Acing the colour block trend in her own graceful way, she wore her yellow trouser pants with a tunic-style blue kurta

In a contemporary style short kurti and gharara pants, Hydari elegantly takes the desi style a notch higher!

And her crushed anarkali with a large ghera in red and embroidered flowers all over the mustard base has our heart!

In a short white kurta with intricate embroidery and side slits, Aditi Rao looked every inch divine!

The 'Psycho’ movie actress kept things trendy yet graceful in a white tie-dye kurta with a round neck and silver button-down detailing

And this pastel gharara set makes us want to recreate a look that should be perfect for a friend’s wedding!

Aditi also made a strong case for eccentric dressing by accessorising her long blue and white kurta with a black belt

