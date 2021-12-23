Aditi Rao Hydari is a true denim lover
DEC 23, 2021
Floral fun
We adore her chill perfection to slay in flared denim trousers with rips, paired with a floral tie front top over a bralette
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari
Monochromatic look
Denim on denim looks will never go out of style, trust us as Aditi shows us how to rock the look in this balloon sleeve top and jeans
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Bohemian vibes
Aditi embraces the colorful chaos by donning a bohemian wrap top and styling it with baggy mom jeans
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Effortless style
How cool does she look in this black blazer teamed with a black tee and denim shorts
Video: Pinkvilla
The diva wore a breezy checkered print crop top with puffy sleeves and teamed it up with high-rise baggy jeans
Chic checks
Image: Pinkvilla
A pair of flared denims can almost work with anything in the closet, shows Aditi as she pairs it up with a white and red striped crop top
Go-to fashion staple
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping it simple, the star wore a black v-neckline tee and clubbed it with ripped denim shorts
Simply stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
We are crushing over this look, Aditi wore an asymmetrical black long top with distressed denim shorts and a funky waist bag
Wacky yet striking look
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditi steps out for a casual outing in an oversized denim jacket worn over a white tee and black shorts
Casual look
Image: Pinkvilla
