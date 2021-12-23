Aditi Rao Hydari is a true denim lover

Floral fun

We adore her chill perfection to slay in flared denim trousers with rips, paired with a floral tie front top over a bralette

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari

Monochromatic look

Denim on denim looks will never go out of style, trust us as Aditi shows us how to rock the look in this balloon sleeve top and jeans

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Bohemian vibes

Aditi embraces the colorful chaos by donning a bohemian wrap top and styling it with baggy mom jeans

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Effortless style

How cool does she look in this black blazer teamed with a black tee and denim shorts

Video: Pinkvilla

The diva wore a breezy checkered print crop top with puffy sleeves and teamed it up with high-rise baggy jeans

Chic checks

Image: Pinkvilla

A pair of flared denims can almost work with anything in the closet, shows Aditi as she pairs it up with a white and red striped crop top

Go-to fashion staple

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping it simple, the star wore a black v-neckline tee and clubbed it with ripped denim shorts

Simply stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

We are crushing over this look, Aditi wore an asymmetrical black long top with distressed denim shorts and a funky waist bag

Wacky yet striking look

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditi steps out for a casual outing in an oversized denim jacket worn over a white tee and black shorts

Casual look

Image: Pinkvilla

