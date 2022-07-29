Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari in western dresses 

Neenaz Akhtar

july 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi made a show-stopping appearance at an award show in a strapless black bodycon dress from label Eliya

Stealing The Show

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

On the streets of Paris, she channeled her inner French girl in a mustard-coloured mini dress layered over a white shirt with ruffles at the hem

French Girl

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

For an annual fundraiser event, she wore a stunning corseted gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil

Stunning As Always

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Bhoomi actress served a chic look in a mini red dress with a sweetheart neckline and a cut-out in the front

Chic In Red 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looked pretty in a baby pink mini dress with ruffle details and a long train

Pretty In Pink

At the IIFA 2019, she wore a black gown adorned with silver embroidery and embellishments which made her stand out

Beauty In Black

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

This colour-blocked mini dress with an elasticated cinched waist and pockets on the front made her look adorable

Cool-girl Style

She looked marvellous in a sequined black gown with a halter neck and a thigh-high slit

Glamorous Look

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Serving some sass and elegance together, the actress pulled out a lavender-hued gown from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta and made us stop & stare at her stunning look

Sass & Elegance

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She served a bombshell look as she stepped out for an award show in this strapless black ensemble by Amit Aggarwal

Bombshell Look 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone’s chic off-duty looks

Click Here