Aditi Rao Hydari in western dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
july 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi made a show-stopping appearance at an award show in a strapless black bodycon dress from label Eliya
Stealing The Show
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
On the streets of Paris, she channeled her inner French girl in a mustard-coloured mini dress layered over a white shirt with ruffles at the hem
French Girl
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
For an annual fundraiser event, she wore a stunning corseted gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil
Stunning As Always
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Bhoomi actress served a chic look in a mini red dress with a sweetheart neckline and a cut-out in the front
Chic In Red
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looked pretty in a baby pink mini dress with ruffle details and a long train
Pretty In Pink
At the IIFA 2019, she wore a black gown adorned with silver embroidery and embellishments which made her stand out
Beauty In Black
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
This colour-blocked mini dress with an elasticated cinched waist and pockets on the front made her look adorable
Cool-girl Style
She looked marvellous in a sequined black gown with a halter neck and a thigh-high slit
Glamorous Look
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Serving some sass and elegance together, the actress pulled out a lavender-hued gown from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta and made us stop & stare at her stunning look
Sass & Elegance
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She served a bombshell look as she stepped out for an award show in this strapless black ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Bombshell Look
