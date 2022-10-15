Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegant ethnic looks
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Aditi Rao epitomised elegance in a vintage purple banarasi saree by Vermilion By Vinti, serving the season's most classy wedding guest look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She left us mightily impressed with yet another vintage look, this time a beautiful coral-hued saree with an intricate golden border
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
For her Cannes debut this year, she chose a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
She kept things simple yet elegant in a delicate sheer organza silk saree featuring hand-embroidered motifs by Raw Mango
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
Channeling her inner retro queen, she looked graceful in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, accentuated with pearls and zari work
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
The Padmavaat actress looked mesmerising in an ivory kurta set featuring kalamkari patchwork and a silk organza dupatta
Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram
She looked nothing short of royalty in this engineering brocade lehenga set in handwoven silk by Payal Khandwala
Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram
Playing with pastels, she served another stunning ethnic look in a pastel blue sharara set
Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram
She looked ethereal in a strappy pink kurti with hand-embroidered yolk, gharara, and a marodi work dupatta
Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram
Exemplifying grace, Aditi looked flawless in an orange organza saree and a multicoloured striped blouse with a close neck
