Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegant ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

Aditi Rao epitomised elegance in a vintage purple banarasi saree by Vermilion By Vinti, serving the season's most classy wedding guest look

Timeless Beauty

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

She left us mightily impressed with yet another vintage look, this time a beautiful coral-hued saree with an intricate golden border

Vintage Style

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

For her Cannes debut this year, she chose a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Cannes Queen

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

She kept things simple yet elegant in a delicate sheer organza silk saree featuring hand-embroidered motifs by Raw Mango

Simple Yet Significant

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

Channeling her inner retro queen, she looked graceful in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border, accentuated with pearls and zari work

Retro Diva

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

The Padmavaat actress looked mesmerising in an ivory kurta set featuring kalamkari patchwork and a silk organza dupatta

Mesmerising

Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram

She looked nothing short of royalty in this engineering brocade lehenga set in handwoven silk by Payal Khandwala

Royalty Personified

Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram

Playing with pastels, she served another stunning ethnic look in a pastel blue sharara set

Pretty In Pastels

Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram

She looked ethereal in a strappy pink kurti with hand-embroidered yolk, gharara, and a marodi work dupatta

Ethereal In Pink

Image: Sanam Ratansi instagram

Exemplifying grace, Aditi looked flawless in an orange organza saree and a multicoloured striped blouse with a close neck

Flawless

