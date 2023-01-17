Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic style

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 17, 2023

Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Aditi wore a classic sheer organza and plain silk saree and looked ethereal in it 

Pretty In Pink

Source: Anita Dongre Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in this architecturally inspired blue Mayai lehenga by Anita Dongre

Delight 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao’s white and black JJ Valaya ensemble put together with a tan belt looks spectacular 

Unique Choices 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Padmaavat actress makes a striking case for traditional six-yard drapes in this red Gaurang Shah saree

Draped To Perfection

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Her Raw Mango saree paired with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold threads made for an elegant look

Elegant Look

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She wore a beautiful ivory churidar kurta set featuring Kalamkari patchwork by Punit Balana

Beauty In White

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks like a retro queen in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border

Vintage Vibes 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She redefines elegance in a beautiful brocade green Banarasi kurta and sharara set 

Redefining Elegance 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress looked mesmerising in a white and red lehenga with a statement gold border designed by Tarun Tahiliani 

Traditional Look

