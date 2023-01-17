Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic style
JAN 17, 2023
Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Aditi wore a classic sheer organza and plain silk saree and looked ethereal in it
Pretty In Pink
Source: Anita Dongre Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this architecturally inspired blue Mayai lehenga by Anita Dongre
Delight
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao’s white and black JJ Valaya ensemble put together with a tan belt looks spectacular
Unique Choices
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Padmaavat actress makes a striking case for traditional six-yard drapes in this red Gaurang Shah saree
Draped To Perfection
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Her Raw Mango saree paired with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold threads made for an elegant look
Elegant Look
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She wore a beautiful ivory churidar kurta set featuring Kalamkari patchwork by Punit Balana
Beauty In White
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks like a retro queen in a black satin silk saree with a hand-embroidered wreath border
Vintage Vibes
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She redefines elegance in a beautiful brocade green Banarasi kurta and sharara set
Redefining Elegance
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress looked mesmerising in a white and red lehenga with a statement gold border designed by Tarun Tahiliani
Traditional Look
