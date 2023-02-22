Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari's fab traditional style

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Padmaavat actress looks like a vision in this beautiful white and black ensemble by Punit Balana

Sight To Behold

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The beauty is a sight to behold in this printed peplum-kurta and palazzo set

Vision

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She looks ethereal in this ivory anarkali detailed with gold zari and aari embroidery

White Delight

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She stuns in a printed cape and skirt set by Bhumika Sharma

Love For Prints

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi looks radiant in this bright yellow organza saree and a green blouse

Radiant

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks elegant in this mint green saree and a V-neck blouse with embroidery in gold threads

Elegant

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

The actress looks phenomenal in this architecturally inspired blue Mayai lehenga by Anita Dongre

Spectacular

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this classic six-yard drape by Gaurang Shah

Draped To Perfection

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She turns heads in this beautiful brocade green Banarasi kurta and sharara set

Ethereal

