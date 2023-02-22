Aditi Rao Hydari's fab traditional style
FEB 22, 2023
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Padmaavat actress looks like a vision in this beautiful white and black ensemble by Punit Balana
Sight To Behold
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The beauty is a sight to behold in this printed peplum-kurta and palazzo set
Vision
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She looks ethereal in this ivory anarkali detailed with gold zari and aari embroidery
White Delight
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She stuns in a printed cape and skirt set by Bhumika Sharma
Love For Prints
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looks radiant in this bright yellow organza saree and a green blouse
Radiant
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks elegant in this mint green saree and a V-neck blouse with embroidery in gold threads
Elegant
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
The actress looks phenomenal in this architecturally inspired blue Mayai lehenga by Anita Dongre
Spectacular
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this classic six-yard drape by Gaurang Shah
Draped To Perfection
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She turns heads in this beautiful brocade green Banarasi kurta and sharara set
Ethereal
