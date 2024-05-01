Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 01, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari's most stylish outfits
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Heeramandi actress looks every bit royal in a green and navy blue Kalidar Sharara set
Royal
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram/Ajay Kadam
Aditi Rao Hydari believes in less-is-more and this beige suit with flora and fauna designs, paired with churidar and dupatta sum up her style effortlessly
Exudes elegance
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress effuses grace in just about anything she wears! Here, she dons a pastel green saree paired with V-neck, dark green dainty embellished blouse
Breezy green
Image: Sanam Ratansi / Kkarmaa Studio
A little sparkle doesn’t hurt anybody! Aditi wore a crystal-embellished black pantsuit and looked stunning
Boss babe
Image: Sanam Ratansi / Eshaan Girri
Wearing a floral printed floor-sweeping gown that came with plunging V-neckline and embroidered belt-like detail
Floral allure
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
A black dress is always a show-stealer! The Hey Sinamika actress opted for a sequinned silhouette featuring cut sleeves and thigh-high slit
Dazzling diva
Image: Sanam Ratansi/Kumar Devikar
Pink co-ords
These pastel pink co-ords look charming and chic at the same time. It features a twisted bralette and wide-legged trousers
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi paints a dreamy picture in this vibrant pink organza saree adorned with gotta patti stripes. She styled it with matching, intricately embellished blouse
Pleasing in pink
Image: Sanam Ratansi/Soumya Padhi
Staying true to her minimalistic sensibilities, the gorgeous diva went for a denim shirt with puffy sleeves and blue jeans
Denim-on-denim
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Lastly, she looks like a breath of fresh air in this white floral peplum top paired with matching palazzo
Easy-breezy
