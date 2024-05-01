Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari's most stylish outfits

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Heeramandi actress looks every bit royal in a green and navy blue Kalidar Sharara set

Royal

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram/Ajay Kadam

Aditi Rao Hydari believes in less-is-more and this beige suit with flora and fauna designs, paired with churidar and dupatta sum up her style effortlessly

Exudes elegance

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress effuses grace in just about anything she wears! Here, she dons a pastel green saree paired with V-neck, dark green dainty embellished blouse

Breezy green

Image: Sanam Ratansi / Kkarmaa Studio

A little sparkle doesn’t hurt anybody! Aditi wore a crystal-embellished black pantsuit and looked stunning

Boss babe

Image: Sanam Ratansi / Eshaan Girri

Wearing a floral printed floor-sweeping gown that came with plunging V-neckline and embroidered belt-like detail

Floral allure

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

A black dress is always a show-stealer! The Hey Sinamika actress opted for a sequinned silhouette featuring cut sleeves and thigh-high slit

Dazzling diva

Image: Sanam Ratansi/Kumar Devikar

Pink co-ords

These pastel pink co-ords look charming and chic at the same time. It features a twisted bralette and wide-legged trousers

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi paints a dreamy picture in this vibrant pink organza saree adorned with gotta patti stripes. She styled it with matching, intricately embellished blouse

Pleasing in pink

Image: Sanam Ratansi/Soumya Padhi

Staying true to her minimalistic sensibilities, the gorgeous diva went for a denim shirt with puffy sleeves and blue jeans

Denim-on-denim

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Lastly, she looks like a breath of fresh air in this white floral peplum top paired with matching palazzo

Easy-breezy

