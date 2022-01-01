Aditi Rao Hydari's
most vibrant lehengas
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Fitoor actress dazzled in an ivory gold lehenga from Mehr Azam's line with a beaded hem and elaborate embellishments and looked like a million bucks
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress looked ravishing wearing a gorgeous lehenga by Mehr Azam in blue and pink with intricate embroidery
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looked stunning and lovely while donning a traditional red lehenga with a green dupatta from the Shyamal and Bhumika collection
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress wore a stunning gold lehenga paired up with a green mang tika and a matching green choker and looked beautiful
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Keeping the look simple yet elegant, she wore an amazing red and white lehenga from the collection of Tarun Tahiliani and looked marvelous
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She wore a stunning white lehenga with detailed embroidery, an off-the-shoulder blouse, and Matha Patti to create the ideal dramatic look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Donning an all-purple look from the collection of Jayanti Reddy, the actress looked phenomenally beautiful
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She certainly didn't hold back when it came to walking the runway in a stunning red lehenga with embroidery and a plunging neckline blouse
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress sported a stunning array of beautiful colors in this embroidered lehenga from the collection of Kalki Fashion
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
With a white one-shoulder blouse and a gold shimmer lehenga from Pankaj and Nidhi's line, the actress created a stylish yet timeless ensemble
