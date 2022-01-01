Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari's

most vibrant lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

SAKSHI 
SINGH

SEPT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Fitoor actress dazzled in an ivory gold lehenga from Mehr Azam's line with a beaded hem and elaborate embellishments and looked like a million bucks

Silver Queen

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress looked ravishing wearing a gorgeous lehenga by Mehr Azam in blue and pink with intricate embroidery

Breathtaking

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looked stunning and lovely while donning a traditional red lehenga with a green dupatta from the Shyamal and Bhumika collection

Classic Red

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress wore a stunning gold lehenga paired up with a green mang tika and a matching green choker and looked beautiful

Chasing grace

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Keeping the look simple yet elegant, she wore an amazing red and white lehenga from the collection of Tarun Tahiliani and looked marvelous

Effortlessly stunning

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She wore a stunning white lehenga with detailed embroidery, an off-the-shoulder blouse, and Matha Patti to create the ideal dramatic look

Extravagance

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Donning an all-purple look from the collection of Jayanti Reddy, the actress looked phenomenally beautiful

All purple

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She certainly didn't hold back when it came to walking the runway in a stunning red lehenga with embroidery and a plunging neckline blouse

Breaking the ramp

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress sported a stunning array of beautiful colors in this embroidered lehenga from the collection of Kalki Fashion

Beautiful colors

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

With a white one-shoulder blouse and a gold shimmer lehenga from Pankaj and Nidhi's line, the actress created a stylish yet timeless ensemble

Modern and classic

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's steal-worthy dresses

Click Here