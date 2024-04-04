Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 04, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ravishing Fits
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Aditi’s mauve purple ensemble is a sophisticated and graceful choice; the outfit consists of a beautiful blouse, flared high-waist pants and a matching cape to enhance the look
#1
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Coral colors are everybody’s current favourite! Hydari stuns in a coral rose saree paired with a fuschia pink floral blouse
#2
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
The Heeramandi actress looks ethereal in this Sabyasachi creation; donning a black base saree, adorned with floral prints and paired with a halter neck blouse
#3
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Rao looks elegant in this off-shoulder midnight blue ensemble; accessorized with a beautiful neckpiece and sleek ponytail
#4
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
The Padmavat actress shimmered utmost grace in this black lehenga; consisting of a plunging neckline blouse, a beautiful skirt and a matching dupatta
#5
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
#6
The star looked gorgeous as ever in this black shimmery saree with beautiful border detailing; paired alongside a vertical print multicolored blouse
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Aditi is an allrounder when it comes to fashion; slaying traditional and Western looks perfectly; she looks sophisticated and classy in this black ensemble
#7
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
The Delhi 6 actor aced a beautiful thigh-high slit dress; perfect for parties and casual affairs
#8
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
The versatile actress’ white and black outfit is a perfect ensemble; consisting of an off-shoulder top with a cape detailing and black trousers
#9
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Rao looked graceful as ever in this white and red Audrey Hepburn-inspired dress
#10
