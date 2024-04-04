Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ravishing Fits

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

Aditi’s mauve purple ensemble is a sophisticated and graceful choice; the outfit consists of a beautiful blouse, flared high-waist pants and a matching cape to enhance the look

#1

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

Coral colors are everybody’s current favourite! Hydari stuns in a coral rose saree paired with a fuschia pink floral blouse

#2

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

The Heeramandi actress looks ethereal in this Sabyasachi creation; donning a black base saree, adorned with floral prints and paired with a halter neck blouse 

#3

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

Rao looks elegant in this off-shoulder midnight blue ensemble; accessorized with a beautiful neckpiece and sleek ponytail

#4

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

The Padmavat actress shimmered utmost grace in this black lehenga; consisting of a plunging neckline blouse, a beautiful skirt and a matching dupatta

#5

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

#6

The star looked gorgeous as ever in this black shimmery saree with beautiful border detailing; paired alongside a vertical print multicolored blouse

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

Aditi is an allrounder when it comes to fashion; slaying traditional and Western looks perfectly; she looks sophisticated and classy in this black ensemble 

#7

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

The Delhi 6 actor aced a beautiful thigh-high slit dress; perfect for parties and casual affairs

#8

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

The versatile actress’ white and black outfit is a perfect ensemble; consisting of an off-shoulder top with a cape detailing and black trousers

#9

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari

Rao looked graceful as ever in this white and red Audrey Hepburn-inspired dress

#10

