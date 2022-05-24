ENTERTAINMENT
Aditi Rao Hydari's royal style moments
Riveting
Image: Sabyasachi/EltonJFernandez Instagram
'Beauty lies in simplicity' and this holds true for Aditi Rao Hydari, who looks surreal in this ivory-embroidered organza saree and full-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline
Enamouring
Can we just take a moment and appreciate how majestic she looks in this Sabyasachi's black laced gown worn with the signature belt for Cannes 2022
Image: Getty Images
Retro diva
Image: Sanam Ratansi/Kkarmaa Studio Instagram
Effusing vintage charm in this black satin silk saree adorned with pearl and zari work, styled with a solid black blouse that comes with sheer sleeves
Royal splendour
Channeling her inner princess in this beige, heavily embellished lehenga that comes with a strappy, scoop neckline blouse
Image: Sanam Ratansi /khushghulati
She epitomises elegance in this kalamkari applique work silk kurta in a soft buttercup shade, paired with an organza silk dupatta and churidar
Graceful to the core
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress leans on brocades to give a royal feel to her look, as evidenced here in this red brocade choli, styled with a white lehenga with a golden border
Day dream
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi spells grace and femininity in this soft pink lehenga set comprising of a mukaish chanderi kurta and lehenga, layered with an organza dupatta
Pretty in pink
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Hey Sinamika star glowed in an orange mandarin collar kurta and ghagra set punctuated with peacock butta work in gold
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Photo: Black Box Creatives
Next up, she showed her regal side in this luxe green brocade V-neckline kurta and matching sharara pants
Breathtaking in brocade
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri
Lastly, she went for a multicoloured phulkari lehenga featuring a sleeveless blouse, voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta
Bright and colourful
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
