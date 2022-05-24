ENTERTAINMENT

Joyce Joyson

MAY 24, 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari's royal style moments

Riveting

Image: Sabyasachi/EltonJFernandez Instagram

'Beauty lies in simplicity' and this holds true for Aditi Rao Hydari, who looks surreal in this ivory-embroidered organza saree and full-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline

Enamouring

Can we just take a moment and appreciate how majestic she looks in this Sabyasachi's black laced gown worn with the signature belt for Cannes 2022

Image: Getty Images

Retro diva

Image: Sanam Ratansi/Kkarmaa Studio Instagram

Effusing vintage charm in this black satin silk saree adorned with pearl and zari work, styled with a solid black blouse that comes with sheer sleeves

Royal splendour

Channeling her inner princess in this beige, heavily embellished lehenga that comes with a strappy, scoop neckline blouse

Image: Sanam Ratansi /khushghulati

She epitomises elegance in this kalamkari applique work silk kurta in a soft buttercup shade, paired with an organza silk dupatta and churidar

Graceful to the core

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress leans on brocades to give a royal feel to her look, as evidenced here in this red brocade choli, styled with a white lehenga with a golden border

Day dream

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi spells grace and femininity in this soft pink lehenga set comprising of a mukaish chanderi kurta and lehenga, layered with an organza dupatta

Pretty in pink

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star glowed in an orange mandarin collar kurta and ghagra set punctuated with peacock butta work in gold

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram 
 Photo: Black Box Creatives

Next up, she showed her regal side in this luxe green brocade V-neckline kurta and matching sharara pants

Breathtaking in brocade

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

Lastly, she went for a multicoloured phulkari lehenga featuring a sleeveless blouse, voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta

Bright and colourful

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

