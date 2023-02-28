Aditi Rao Hydari’s snazzy western looks
FEB 28, 2023
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi Rao looked chic in a snazzy printed pastel-blue ensemble that she wore with two braided plaits
Snazzy
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She looks modish in an abstract-print ruffle skirt and matching one-shoulder top
Turning Heads
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Her floral co-ord set is a breezy outfit choice for a casual brunch
Floral Galore
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Padmaavat actress dazzled in a molten yellow and black peplum style top and flared pants
Dazzling
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon strapless orange midi dress
Orange Touch
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Easy and chic, her green and white striped pattern co-ord is perfect for a resort vacation
Resort Style
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi makes a strong fashion statement in this magenta pantsuit from the label Pinko
Power Look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She looks adorable in this romantic red dress with mini length and puffy full sleeves
Adorable Much
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Acing cool-girl style, she rocked these high-waisted ripped denim pants and a tie-up crop top
Cool Girl
