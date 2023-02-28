Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari’s snazzy western looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi Rao looked chic in a snazzy printed pastel-blue ensemble that she wore with two braided plaits

Snazzy 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She looks modish in an abstract-print ruffle skirt and matching one-shoulder top

Turning Heads

Mrunal Thakur’s stunning looks

Alia-Kiara Celebs in yellow outfits

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Her floral co-ord set is a breezy outfit choice for a casual brunch 

Floral Galore

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Padmaavat actress dazzled in a molten yellow and black peplum style top and flared pants

Dazzling

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She shows off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon strapless orange midi dress

Orange Touch

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Easy and chic, her green and white striped pattern co-ord is perfect for a resort vacation

Resort Style

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi makes a strong fashion statement in this magenta pantsuit from the label Pinko

Power Look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She looks adorable in this romantic red dress with mini length and puffy full sleeves

Adorable Much 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Acing cool-girl style, she rocked these high-waisted ripped denim pants and a tie-up crop top

Cool Girl 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here