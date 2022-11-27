Nov 27, 2022
If you’re a fan of Aditi Rao Hydari’s style, you’ll be well aware that the star loves accessorising her outfits with statement pieces
Statement accessories
Apart from sartorial choices, Aditi Rao Hydari has given us amazing jewellery looks, from heavy-duty jewellery picks to sleek and minimalist ones
Ways to style jewellery
She picked a pretty floral maxi and paired it with a pair of silver jhumkas by Azotiique, which added an Indian touch to her outfit
Silver is always trendy
Aditi Rao Hydari looked like an ethereal beauty in this stunning heavy-duty Kundan necklace that she wore with an elegant printed floral lehenga
Regal look
We love how Aditi Rao Hydari paired her stunning choker necklace with an olive-green beautiful saree. This pick can be paired with any ethnic look
The Indian beauty
The actress chose to pair beautiful gold tone jhumkas with a pastel ensemble for a quirky and vibrant vibe that makes every ethnic outfit stand out
Pop of colour
Aditi gave major boss lady diva vibes in a magenta pink pantsuit and accessorised with a two tiered gold chain
Simple and sophisticated
Retro vibes by Aditi comprising black saree, matching net blouse and pearl choker made for a perfect combination ever
Retro beauty
Aditi showed that jewellery is important, western or traditional. She added a simple two-tier chain to her red dress and made the look stand out
Simplicity is best
