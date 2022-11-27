Heading 3

Aditi Rao Hydari's statement jewellery

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 27, 2022

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

If you’re a fan of Aditi Rao Hydari’s style, you’ll be well aware that the star loves accessorising her outfits with statement pieces

Statement accessories

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Apart from sartorial choices, Aditi Rao Hydari has given us amazing jewellery looks, from heavy-duty jewellery picks to sleek and minimalist ones

Ways to style jewellery

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She picked a pretty floral maxi and paired it with a pair of silver jhumkas by Azotiique, which added an Indian touch to her outfit

Silver is always trendy

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like an ethereal beauty in this stunning heavy-duty Kundan necklace that she wore with an elegant printed floral lehenga

Regal look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

We love how Aditi Rao Hydari paired her stunning choker necklace with an olive-green beautiful saree. This pick can be paired with any ethnic look

The Indian beauty

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress chose to pair beautiful gold tone jhumkas with a pastel ensemble for a quirky and vibrant vibe that makes every ethnic outfit stand out

Pop of colour

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi gave major boss lady diva vibes in a magenta pink pantsuit and accessorised with a two tiered gold chain

Simple and sophisticated

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Retro vibes by Aditi comprising black saree, matching net blouse and pearl choker made for a perfect combination ever

Retro beauty

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi showed that jewellery is important, western or traditional. She added a simple two-tier chain to her red dress and made the look stand out

Simplicity is best

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South stars who rocked the bralette look

Click Here