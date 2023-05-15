Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 15, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari’s striking style statements 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent in a black Anarkali with a golden border

Resplendent

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She looked like royalty in a velvet blue salwar suit

Royal Vibes

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Graceful

The Padmaavat actress looked charming in a hand-embroidered taffeta shirt and a Navbhumi lehenga

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She looked elegant in this printed peplum-style kurta and palazzo 

Elegant

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

This ivory anarkali with gold zari and aari embroidery makes her look flawless

White Delight

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She kept things cool in an abstract-print ruffle skirt and matching one-shoulder top

Turning Heads

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Her floral co-ord set is too cool for a casual brunch 

Floral Galore

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

She looked radiant in a molten yellow and black top and flared pants

Dazzling

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Aditi showed off her slender frame in a bodycon strapless orange midi dress

Orange Touch

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

She made a strong fashion statement in this magenta pantsuit

Boss Babe

