Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 15, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari’s striking style statements
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent in a black Anarkali with a golden border
Resplendent
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She looked like royalty in a velvet blue salwar suit
Royal Vibes
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Graceful
The Padmaavat actress looked charming in a hand-embroidered taffeta shirt and a Navbhumi lehenga
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She looked elegant in this printed peplum-style kurta and palazzo
Elegant
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
This ivory anarkali with gold zari and aari embroidery makes her look flawless
White Delight
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She kept things cool in an abstract-print ruffle skirt and matching one-shoulder top
Turning Heads
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Her floral co-ord set is too cool for a casual brunch
Floral Galore
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
She looked radiant in a molten yellow and black top and flared pants
Dazzling
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Aditi showed off her slender frame in a bodycon strapless orange midi dress
Orange Touch
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She made a strong fashion statement in this magenta pantsuit
Boss Babe
